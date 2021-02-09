Decatur school board hears Return to Learn plan; Approves paying bus company starting Wednesday

Alltown has assured the district that it has 75 drivers on staff to cover the 71 bus routes that are in place so that schools will be able to reopen on schedule.

To ensure social distancing and also to provide the remote-learning students an equal academic experience, the proposal is that teachers will instruct in-person students and remote students simultaneously via live stream. Students would have five hours of live or streamed instruction per day except on Wednesdays when all students are remote, when students will have three hours of live-streamed instruction and two hours of independent study.

"We wanted to make sure we had a robust plan regardless of what the parent chose, in person or virtual, that both would get quality instruction," Fregeau said. "But (the board) also said we need to make sure we follow the (governor's) orders in place, on social distancing and face masks."

As it stands now, families who choose to remain in remote learning through Skyward will not be able to change their choice after Feb. 16 and will finish this school year in virtual learning. Fregeau said the logistics of bus routes and social distancing in classrooms won't allow for families to switch back and forth from remote to in-person learning after that date. The model was created after several meetings with parents, students and staff input.