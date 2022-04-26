Decatur school board hears special education parents' and educators' concerns

Social/emotional development is a critical program for the students in it, said Julie Bolt, a teaching assistant in the program. They've already moved from Muffley School to Harris Learning Academy, and now they have to move again.
“When will students come first?” Bolt said. “The fate of program was decided by one person, without input from students or families.”
Another teaching assistant, Tara Hubbard, described social/emotional development is a “middle ground” between the SEAP program and returning to their home buildings, and the children who are thriving in the social/emotional program will be harmed by being moved.
“The feeling of being set up to fail is so very strong as I stand here,” said Abby Guenther. “When the program moved from Muffley to Harris, there was a lack of transparency and sabotage. Now there's a second wave of trauma you're about to inflict on these children with the dissolving of the elementary SED program.”
The lack of staff is the reason given for the change, said Hubbard, who added that the district has 86 open positions, 22 of them in special education.
“We have plenty of able bodies willing to work in SED to keep it running,” she said.
The board does not reply to public comments, referring all information to administration.
In other business, the board approved a separation agreement between the district and Jason Hood, director of human resources, whose employment with the district will end effective April 30. Hood will receive $191,500 within 35 days of the agreement which, the agreement states, “represents consideration paid in the settlement of potential claims, including, but not limited to lost wages and is the entire obligation by the Board to Hood of any kind whatsoever under this Agreement or under his employment contract or pursuant to any other promise, procedure, policy or contract between Hood and the Board.” His employment contract covered the period from March 23, 2021 through 2024.
The board also approved a settlement agreement between Stephanie Ford and her minor child Caden Ford. A district employee was involved in a traffic accident with the Fords while driving a district vehicle during working hours and the Fords filed suit in court. Under the settlement, the district agrees to pay the Fords a total of $125,000: $35,000 for the mother and $90,000 for the child.
Marques Stewart, assistant superintendent for P12 teaching and learning, gave a report on summer school. Due to staffing shortages, the original plan to have summer school at 12 buildings has been scaled back to five buildings, with all K-8 students assigned to Johns Hill Magnet School, programs at both Eisenhower and MacArthur high schools, and preschool students at Garfield School. A waiting list has been created for students who want to enroll in case seats open. The program will run only in June this year, and SMASH Camp, for gifted students, will not be available this year.
Though it was not on the agenda for Tuesday's meeting, the Decatur Education Association and the Decatur school board have reached a tentative agreement on a contract. The DEA members will have to ratify that agreement and then it will be brought to the board for approval at a future meeting.
When Eisenhower and MacArthur students got great experience through internships.
John Reidy
The Decatur School District internship program debuted in 2015, with the idea for students to do real work and explore career areas. This year, 40 businesses offered to host interns. Students who apply for an internship choose where they'd like to work, and of the 40, 25 were chosen by the 46 students in the program.
When Holy Family students shaved their heads in solidarity.
Herald & Review File Photo
When fifth grader Adam Carter was diagnosed with Ewing's Sarcoma and began chemotherapy, he decided to shave his head when his hair began falling out. He wasn't alone: One by one, a number of his friends followed suit.
When the ducks at Brush College School got some special attention.
Herald & Review File Photo
In 2007, two mother ducks were raising their flock of 24, and Principal Joe Smith took care of them. Smith arrived at school as early as 5 a.m. to put out food, clean up droppings and refill the two wading pools he bought for the ducks.
When a Durfee Magnet School teacher thought outside of the box for seating.
Herald & Review File Photo
Durfee Magnet School teacher Morgan Rufty received a grant to buy exercise balls for every child in her classroom to use instead of chairs. The balls delighted the kids, and research suggests that sitting on them could improve retention and concentration.
When Christmas came early for every child at French Academy.
Herald & Review File Photo
In December 2014, Principal Julie Fane organized her Facebook friends, Heartland Community Church and others to buy Christmas presents for all 294 students at the school. The kids didn't even know they'd provided wish lists through an innocent writing assignment: If you had $20, what would you spend it on?
When student volunteers pitched in to clean up neighborhoods.
Herald & Review File Photo
MacArthur, Eisenhower and St. Teresa high schools fanned out into neighborhoods to pick up trash as part of a 2016 cooperative event between Beautify Decatur and the city of Decatur. "I just feel like it's a way to get students involved who don't usually do stuff like this and get them out in the community, and it's a chance to clean up Decatur," said MacArthur High School junior Devin Fields.
When MacArthur students comforted children at Dove's domestic violence shelter.
Unsplash Photo
Students in the Jobs for America's Graduates program at MacArthur High School wanted to provide some comfort to those children at the Dove Inc. domestic violence shelter. They made soft fleece blankets and yarn octopus toys, and bought toy cars and packs of playing cards.
When St. Teresa physics students learned from Decatur police.
Jim Bowling
Students in Kimber Wilderman's physics class learned about accident reconstruction from Decatur police officers and Macon County prosecutors. They took measurements of vehicles and examined the damage, with guidance from the officers, to learn how those measurements help police determine speed and other factors after an accident.
When French Academy students helped their classmate play violin.
Jim Bowling
Takila Carr wanted to play the violin, but she couldn't grip with the thumb on her right hand, and her fingers wouldn't curl around the bow to brace it and control it. So her fourth-grade classmates at French Academy in Decatur decided to make a class project out of finding a way to help Takila play the violin.
When Dennis School students dreamed up ways to help a reptile friend.
Jim Bowling
Dennis School second-grade teacher Jim Dawson challenged students to design wheelchairs for Lt. Dan the turtle, who had to have two legs amputated. The children researched reptiles and their needs, studied human wheelchairs then each group made a prototype for Dan to try out.
These are just a few of the outstanding moments from Decatur public and private schools. For more great education stories, follow reporter Valerie Wells on Twitter at @modgirlreporter.
The Decatur school board on Tuesday approved the hiring of Jay Marino as assistant superintendent if the parties successfully reach an agreement on contract terms . Marino is currently director of research, data and accountability for Decatur Public Schools.