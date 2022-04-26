Decatur school board hears special education parents' and educators' concerns

DECATUR – Parents spoke against plans to reassign the social/emotional development students to the Special Education Alternative Placement program at the Decatur Board of Education meeting on Tuesday.

Social/emotional development is a critical program for the students in it, said Julie Bolt, a teaching assistant in the program. They've already moved from Muffley School to Harris Learning Academy, and now they have to move again.

“When will students come first?” Bolt said. “The fate of program was decided by one person, without input from students or families.”

Another teaching assistant, Tara Hubbard, described social/emotional development is a “middle ground” between the SEAP program and returning to their home buildings, and the children who are thriving in the social/emotional program will be harmed by being moved.

“The feeling of being set up to fail is so very strong as I stand here,” said Abby Guenther. “When the program moved from Muffley to Harris, there was a lack of transparency and sabotage. Now there's a second wave of trauma you're about to inflict on these children with the dissolving of the elementary SED program.”

The lack of staff is the reason given for the change, said Hubbard, who added that the district has 86 open positions, 22 of them in special education.

“We have plenty of able bodies willing to work in SED to keep it running,” she said.

The board does not reply to public comments, referring all information to administration.

In other business, the board approved a separation agreement between the district and Jason Hood, director of human resources, whose employment with the district will end effective April 30. Hood will receive $191,500 within 35 days of the agreement which, the agreement states, “represents consideration paid in the settlement of potential claims, including, but not limited to lost wages and is the entire obligation by the Board to Hood of any kind whatsoever under this Agreement or under his employment contract or pursuant to any other promise, procedure, policy or contract between Hood and the Board.” His employment contract covered the period from March 23, 2021 through 2024.

The board also approved a settlement agreement between Stephanie Ford and her minor child Caden Ford. A district employee was involved in a traffic accident with the Fords while driving a district vehicle during working hours and the Fords filed suit in court. Under the settlement, the district agrees to pay the Fords a total of $125,000: $35,000 for the mother and $90,000 for the child.

Marques Stewart, assistant superintendent for P12 teaching and learning, gave a report on summer school. Due to staffing shortages, the original plan to have summer school at 12 buildings has been scaled back to five buildings, with all K-8 students assigned to Johns Hill Magnet School, programs at both Eisenhower and MacArthur high schools, and preschool students at Garfield School. A waiting list has been created for students who want to enroll in case seats open. The program will run only in June this year, and SMASH Camp, for gifted students, will not be available this year.

Though it was not on the agenda for Tuesday's meeting, the Decatur Education Association and the Decatur school board have reached a tentative agreement on a contract. The DEA members will have to ratify that agreement and then it will be brought to the board for approval at a future meeting.

