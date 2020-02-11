Decatur school board hears Stephen Decatur concerns, approves new school designs

Fraas said he’s been in contact with the family about the issue, but typically in situations such as this one, the administration collects as much information as possible from teachers, staff, students and parents.

“Any time we can get video support, whether it be from buses or from cameras in the building, we get that information involved,” Fraas said.

The two schools merged in August as part of the facilities plan, which aims to reduce the number of district buildings from 22 to 17. Some parents have raised concerns about combining the student populations and a meeting was held in September to discuss altercations, overcrowding and staff vacancies.

School officials have said student safety is a top priority, and steps have been taken to address issues, such as ensuring that students do not move through corridors in large groups. Fraas said the school’s staff work to get support for students who have had disciplinary actions so that solutions are addressed to meet their specific needs.

Speaking after the meeting, Carson said the board’s top priority should always be the students. He said he hoped the principal would continue conversations with the girl’s family to address the situation and her well-being.