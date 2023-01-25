Decatur school board hires safety and security administrator

DECATUR – The Decatur school board has heard from the public and from its student ambassadors several times about security issues at Decatur schools.

Student ambassadors presented a plea to the board a year ago that the hallways of the high schools and Stephen Decatur Middle School are "chaos," as then-student ambassador Sciler Treacy termed it.

At its Jan. 24 meeting, the board approved a job description for a safety and security administrator and named Valdimir Talley Jr. to the position. He begins his new job on Monday.

Talley will be responsible for establishing and maintaining safety protocols district-wide such as training, drills, evacuation protocols and reunifcation sites, building relationships between students and police and assisting and acting as a deterrent to school violence.

“Mr. Talley brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to serve the students and staff of Decatur Public Schools,” said Superintendent Rochelle Clark. “We take the safety and security of our students and staff very seriously. We are pleased to have Mr. Talley join the DPS leadership team and look forward to working proactively to ensure our schools are as secure as they can possibly be.”

Talley has spent more than three decades in law enforcement, most recently as chief of the Maywood Police Department, from which he retired in 2021. He has more than 18 years of criminal investigative experience; graduated from the FBI National Academy program; and has served as bureau chief for the Illinois State Police, board member for the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement (NOBLE) Chicago Metropolitan Chapter, and as president-elect for the Rotary Club of Maywood-Proviso.

Spannaus served on the board from 2013 to 2017 and was named as Lewis' replacement at the board's Jan. 10 meeting, but not sworn in until Jan. 24. He will serve until after the election April 4. Lewis resigned on Dec. 27, citing her family's move out of the district to be closer to her husband's job.

The oath of office for a school board member is two pages long, and after Spannaus had taken the oath, board member Alana Banks joked, “Who do we talk to about getting that shortened?”

The board also approved a contract with TinyEYE Therapy Services for the Macon-Piatt Special Education District. A shortage of speech-language pathologists has meant that students in need of those services have not been getting the help they require, and the company will provide the equivalent of one speech-language pathologist each to American Dreamer STEM Academy, Robertson Charter, Franklin Grove and Muffley Schools through virtual visits. A live speech-language pathologist will work with students through a teleportal format.

Assistant Superintendent for Teaching and Learning Jeff Dase announced the annual Principal for a Day event, set for Tuesday, Feb. 28. Community members, business leaders and board members serve from 8 to 11 a.m., with a luncheon from 11:30 to 2 p.m. For information, contact Sherri Carroll at Scarroll@dps61.org.

Most states have a school counselor shortage. Here's where they're needed the most Most states have a school counselor shortage. Here's where they're needed the most #51. Vermont #50. New Hampshire #49. Hawaii #48. Colorado #47. Montana #45. Maine (tie) #45. North Dakota (tie) #44. Tennessee #43. Wyoming #42. Virginia #40. Missouri (tie) #40. West Virginia (tie) #39. North Carolina #38. Maryland #37. South Carolina #36. New Jersey #35. Connecticut #34. New York #33. Pennsylvania #32. Arkansas #31. South Dakota #30. Massachusetts #29. Kentucky #28. Nebraska #27. Iowa #26. Oregon #25. Delaware #24. Wisconsin #23. Texas #22. Kansas #20. Oklahoma (tie) #20. Mississippi (tie) #19. Ohio #18. Rhode Island #17. Alabama #15. Georgia (tie) #15. Alaska (tie) #14. Florida #13. Washington #12. New Mexico #10. Louisiana (tie) #10. Nevada (tie) #9. District of Columbia #8. Indiana #7. Idaho #6. Utah #5. California #4. Minnesota #3. Michigan #2. Illinois #1. Arizona