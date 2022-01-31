Decatur school board interviews internal superintendent candidate; decision could come soon

DECATUR – Decatur Public Schools' board interviewed an internal candidate for superintendent on Monday and could announce its selection next week.

Board President Dan Oakes said late Monday that both the previous finalists had to drop out.

“After we completed the (online) forum (on Jan. 5), we found out the gentleman (Michael Gaal) was unable to obtain certification for Illinois,” Oakes said. “The other candidate (Malika Savoy-Brooks) lacked a concise vote from the board.”

The board hopes to come to a consensus and be able to make an announcement of the new superintendent at its Feb. 8 board meeting, Oakes said.

He has served on the school board since the 1990s and has been through several superintendent searches, he said, and it's difficult to know how long a search will take or how many candidates will apply. At present, with the stresses on all school personnel due to COVID-19, some potential candidates who might otherwise be interested have chosen to stay at their current positions.

“It's not an easy job,” he said. “It's very stressful right now.”

The board retained the services of Hazard, Young, Attea to conduct the search at a flat rate of $24,950 which covers the entire search process until a candidate is hired. The firm has held meetings with the board and conducted surveys of the district stakeholders to seek input.

The board said last spring that a search for a superintendent to replace Paul Fregeau, who left on July 1 to take a position as superintendent of the Fox C-6 district near St. Louis, could take months. Interim Superintendent Bobbi Williams was named to serve during the search. Williams is retired after serving as assistant superintendent in Decatur schools.

