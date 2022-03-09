Decatur school board member questions reductions in force resolution

DECATUR – The Decatur school board on Tuesday had a lengthy discussion about the annual Reduction in Force resolutions.

When the resolutions came up for a vote, board member Al Scheider objected to the necessity on the grounds that the district is already short of personnel, as are most school districts. He said he would like to see the board dispense with the resolutions entirely.

“We need as many staff as we can get,” Scheider said. “We need to encourage all of our staff to stay and not do anything, anything to discourage them. I'm very disheartened by this. When we say a position's not needed anymore, that's fine, but there are a lot of positions open and I'm very concerned about this nature of discussion of reduction in force.”

Scheider said he wanted to table the resolutions at least until the board's next meeting, but district's legal counsel, Brian Braun, told him that would be pushing the deadline too much.

The Illinois School Code and union contracts establish how reduction in force resolutions are handled, Braun said. Depending on the job classification, employees must be informed 30 or 45 days prior to the last day of school on the calendar, and that this is typically on the agenda for the first board meeting of the month of March.

Deanne Hillman, director of labor relations, said the personnel who were the subjects of the reduction in force would have first right of call back, but that the majority of the reductions in force did not mean the employees are losing their jobs. In some cases, work hours are changing. In others, they had extra duty, such as coaching a sport, which they will no longer have.

School board President Dan Oakes, who has been on the board for decades and has dealt with reduction in force resolutions annually, told Scheider that a resolution is also required when someone has completed a job they were hired for that was always meant to be only for a specific, set amount of time.

Scheider said he had not received any notice that the resolutions would be on the board's agenda for March 8, but Hillman said the resolutions were sent to board members in their Jan. 25 weekly update, with the resolutions highlighted.

“My Macbook froze up and I didn't have access until 5:30 tonight,” Scheider said.

Because Scheider had made a motion, seconded by board member Kevin Collins-Brown, to table the resolutions, the board first had to vote on tabling them. That motion failed, 4-2, with one board member absent. The board then voted on the resolutions, which passed, four board members in favor, Scheider voting “nay” and Collins-Brown abstaining.

Scheider asked for an agenda item on the March 22 meeting agenda for discussion of changing the board policy regarding the number of teaching assistants in classroom. Oakes said he could bring it up during the board discussion time in that meeting without the item being on the regular agenda.

The board also approved the contract with Jay Marino, who was named assistant superintendent of support services at the Feb. 22 meeting, conditional on Marino and the board coming to a contract agreement.

Marino's contract covers the period from Feb. 23 of this year to June 30, 2025. He will be paid $59,914 for the remainder of this year and his salary will be no less than $169,974 in the subsequent years, with any changes requiring a board vote on an amendment to the contract.

