Decatur school board members question lack of bus drivers

Skokie-based Alltown, which has 600 buses across the state, did not respond to a request for comment.

School districts are generally required to provide transportation for students who live a mile and a half or further from school.

Bus driver shortage ongoing

Amanda Mallernee, who has driven a school bus for almost 25 years, said when the district stopped paying Alltown in May, and drivers were out of work, many of them couldn't live on unemployment and had to seek other jobs. The ones who found new jobs are reluctant to give them up if they're only going to be working two days a week.

“We can't support our families on that,” Mallernee said. “Ninety percent of us have kids and grandkids, and they did not pay us (after May). If they would have paid us, I believe a lot of people would have stayed. Unemployment is not enough to live on.”

Under normal circumstances, bus drivers work four hours a day, two in the morning and two in the afternoon, and also have the opportunity to work extra hours driving buses for field trips, sports and other activities. Mallernee said she was working at least 40 hours a week thanks to that until the shutdown, and to cut back to two days wouldn't be feasible for most drivers.