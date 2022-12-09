Decatur school board members Taylor, Lewis not seeking reelection

DECATUR — The next Decatur Board of Education is going to be full of new faces, again.

Current board president Andrew Taylor and Regan Lewis, the most experienced members of the board and both in their first term, said Friday they don't plan to run again in the April 4 election.

This will mark the second consecutive time no incumbents will appear on the ballot. In 2020, all four incumbents also declined to run and none of the four members elected that year — Alana Banks, Jason Dion, Kevin Collins-Brown and Al Scheider — had ever served on a school board.

Taylor said he plans to further his education and will no longer have time to serve on the school board, while Lewis declined to give a reason for her decision.

Board member Bill Clevenger, appointed in September to complete the term of former board President Dan Oakes' after he stepped down, does plan to run.

“I think we have a lot we need to get together and work on as a community and as District 61,” Clevenger said.

Will Wetzel, a Decatur native and graduate of Eisenhower High School, announced in September he planned to seek election to the school board.

This is Wetzel’s second run for public office. He was unsuccessful in a 2021 quest for a seat on the Decatur City Council.

The new school board will have to handle the decisions around the building of a new American Dreamer STEM Academy, bids for which will be going out in the spring, as well as contract negotiations with the Decatur Federation of Teaching Assistants, whose contract expires in June.

The last several months have been marked with upheaval, with negotiations and decisions made behind closed doors in violation of the Open Meetings Act as the board discussed building a new Dennis School in Lincoln Park.

When the Decatur Park District ultimately decided against selling the park to the school district, the board decided to build a new American Dreamer instead and to use land already owned by the district, where Oak Grove School stood before its demolition.

Monday marks the start of the filing period for school boards, village boards and community college boards across the state. School board candidates file at the county clerk's office in the county's where the school district offices are located.

In Macon County, the filing begins at 8 a.m. at the county clerk's office at the Macon County Office Building, 141 S. Main St., Room 104, in Decatur.

Prospective candidates who want to be in the lottery for the top spot on the ballot must be in line before 8 a.m.

Filing continues daily through Monday, Dec. 19. Candidates who wish to file to be in the lottery for the last place on the ballot must file between 4 and 5 p.m. on Dec. 19.

To qualify for school board membership, an individual must be, as of the date of election: A United States citizen; a resident of the state of Illinois and of the school district for at least one year preceding election; at least 18 years of age; a registered voter; and not a school trustee. A minimum of 50 signatures on a petition to run are required to file to be on the ballot.

The county clerk’s office will no longer notarize any candidate forms and cannot give advice on how to complete the forms or the legal qualifications for office.

