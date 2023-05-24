DECATUR — The Decatur Public Schools Board of Education is moving forward with an administrator transfer after an attempt to rescind it by two board members.

An action item to rescind the board’s previous vote approving the transfer of an assistant principal from Hope Academy to Montessori Academy for Peace was requested by board members Kevin Collins-Brown and Al Scheider.

The assistant principal in question was later identified by Collins-Brown as Benjamin West. His transfer was approved by a majority of members after heated discussion during the May 9 board meeting.

“That particular person, Ben West, did reach out to me personally prior to the meeting last week, begging not to be moved, as did several teachers, as Al (Scheider) said,” said Collins-Brown. “And so that's why we had asked to rescind this.”

Both Collins-Brown and Scheider asked the board to rescind the vote and discuss the potential transfer further at a future meeting.

“I've never seen such a strong support from staff for administrators that they would like to keep working with,” said Scheider. “… And when you have a significant number of staff who worked with that assistant principal, you know, practically begging us to keep them working with them, they feel they've got a really strong K-2 program really progressing in a school that has struggled. I don't see how we can ignore their pleas for help.”

But board Vice President Jason Dion said the administrator was already given the chance to turn down his transfer.

“This person is moving to the school because they accepted a job offer, right?” Dion asked Superintendent Rochelle Clark.

Clark said that was correct, and added that the administrator was given three separate opportunities to say yes or no to the offer.

“And it would be, obviously, safe to assume that if they said yes three times that they did want to leave,” Dion said.

Despite what was at times heated discussion, the motion to rescind the vote ultimately failed. Bill Clevenger, Alana Banks, Mark Reynolds and Dion voted against the rescission. Only Collins-Brown and Scheider voted in favor of it. Will Wetzel abstained.

The board later approved two measures allowing the district to send principals and assistant principals to two professional development conferences this year. The measures faced some pushback and failed to pass during the May 9 meeting.

Costs to send 10 administrators to each conference would be between $44,000 to $83,000 for one and $39,000 for the other. The expenses will be covered by carryover grant money that will have to be returned to the state if not used by Aug. 31.

Board President Clevenger said the trainings will prove beneficial for the district’s administrations.

“It's an opportunity for our staff to attend a training at Harvard. And let's stress Harvard University,” Clevenger said. “I think these, at least one of these trainings that we're going to talk about is an opportunity for our staff to engage with urban directors from all across the United States and build these relationships with other organizations that they can share information with, share best practices with.”

The measures passed nearly unanimously, with all board members but Scheider voting in favor.

Scheider said he would be voting no because he “asked for information that I've not received.” Clark disputed this, leading to a brief disagreement between the two.

The two conferences will take place from July 9 to July 14 and from July 24 to July 28. Clark said a presentation will be brought to board members following the conferences.

