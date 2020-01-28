Decatur school board moves forward with BOLD plan, extends assistant superintendent's contract over union objections

"Our role," he said, referring to himself, the assistant superintendents and other administrators, "is to make recommendations to the board. Before we do that, we research and evaluate and make future projections, then decide what is best and make recommendations to the board for their approval. Items like job descriptions, school boundaries, the BOLD facilities plan, openings and closings of school, all are examples of these decisions that are made at the administrative level and simply submitted to the board for approval. We as administrators want stakeholders to know the heart of everything we do is in the best interests of (Decatur Public Schools) students."