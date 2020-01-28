Decatur school board moves forward with BOLD plan, extends assistant superintendent's contract over union objections

DECATUR — The Decatur school board on Tuesday made several steps forward on the district's BOLD facilities plan and extended the contract of a top administrator, over objections from the district's teachers' union.
Before the public comments portion of the meeting started, Superintendent Paul Fregeau said he wanted to clarify the different roles of the board and the administration in response to "several news articles and social media posts."
"Our role," he said, referring to himself, the assistant superintendents and other administrators, "is to make recommendations to the board. Before we do that, we research and evaluate and make future projections, then decide what is best and make recommendations to the board for their approval. Items like job descriptions, school boundaries, the BOLD facilities plan, openings and closings of school, all are examples of these decisions that are made at the administrative level and simply submitted to the board for approval. We as administrators want stakeholders to know the heart of everything we do is in the best interests of (Decatur Public Schools) students."
The BOLD plan aims to reduce the number of schools to 17 from 22, consolidating some buildings and closing others and building a new Johns Hill Magnet School at the current site. The board approved moving forward with seeking bids for construction of a new Johns Hill, with a goal of completing the building and opening to students by August 2021.
By this August, the district's goals are to:
- combine Enterprise and Garfield Montessori schools and rename the program the Montessori Academy for Peace at the former Thomas Jefferson Middle School building;
- move French Academy to the Enterprise building and rename it American Dreamers STEM Academy;
- expand Dennis School into a second site, one at the current Dennis building to be known as the Mosaic Campus and the other at the current French building, to be known as the Kaleidoscope Campus;
- expand South Shores School and install air conditioning there;
- and close Durfee Magnet School.
The board approved the name changes on Tuesday, including the naming committee's recommendation to retain Hope Academy's name and to rename Harris “William Harris Learning Academy.” Harris was converted to the district's alternative learning site in August and Stephen Decatur Middle School became the district's only middle school at the same time.
The board has already approved new school boundaries within the district, and the plan is to make sure families know by the middle of May which building their children will attend for the 2020-21 school year. Durfee students can apply to another magnet program or return to boundary schools.
Also during the meeting, the board voted to extend the contract of Assistant Superintendent Jeff Dase to June 30, 2025. Dase was hired in April and officially began work in July 2019. His salary is $156,715, and the new contract calls for a review of his salary annually, and that the district will pay 9.89 percent of his salary toward his pension with the Teachers Retirement system.
Several speakers during the public comment portion of the meeting, including Chrissy Pettit, president of the Decatur Education Association, and Paula Busboom, president of the Decatur Federation of Teaching Assistants, spoke against extending Dase's contract only six months into his employment with the district. The teachers' union had released a statement earlier Tuesday urging the board not to approve the contract extension.
"Our members feel he is decidedly negative and creating a culture of fear which is not conducive to student-centered learning," Pettit said.
Busboom, whose union still has no contract with the district several months into negotiations, said the community, parents, staff and students have lost confidence in the school board.
"You obviously don't care," Busboom said. "You have become the most talked-about school board in the state of Illinois."
She said the board has approved hundreds of thousands of dollars in salaries and benefits for administrators but hasn't come to an agreement with the teaching assistants over their health insurance.
"Morale is at an all-time low, and anxiety and frustration are at an all-time high," she said.
The board unanimously approved the contract extension for Dase, who spoke after the vote was taken.
"I consider myself a role model for students," Dase said. "I'm happy. This is a blessed moment. As they say, 'Don't let anybody steal your shine.'"
He said he visited Durfee and met a boy named Tevyn Ridley, a third-grader, who came up to him and asked, "Are you the future me?" That boy has inspired him, he said, and he plans to make a copy of the contract, frame it and give it to the child and tell him, "Do better than me."
