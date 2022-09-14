Decatur school board moving ahead with plan for new building

DECATUR — The Decatur Public Schools board has approved a contract with BLDD Architects for a design for a new American Dreamer STEM Academy.

The new building, to be constructed on the site of the former Oak Grove School, is budgeted to cost $37 million, which will be paid for through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds. BLDD Architects will be be paid $2.2 million for design work. BLDD's design will facilitate the receipt of bids and the firm will represent the district through the construction process.

At the board's meeting Tuesday, members also approved a contract with Larry Gray to fill the position of P-12 director of teaching and learning. His contract is for the period of Sept. 19 through June 30, 2024 at a salary of $105,510.

Board member Regan Lewis said she was going to vote against the contract because it is a multi-year contract, not due to any objections to Gray.

In the last several months, she said, the district has bought out multi-year contracts for three employees, including Marques Stewart, the former P-12 director of teaching and learning, Jason Hood, former director of human resources, and Geneka Gully, former principal of South Shores School, and she would rather see one-year contracts in the future in case new employees aren't a good fit.

"While I am going to vote no to this, it's not a statement as to Dr. Gray and qualifications," Lewis said. "I'm objecting to the term of the contract."

She and Kevin Collins-Brown voted "no," but the rest of the board voted in favor of the contract, so the motion passed.

Assistant Superintendent Jeff Dase announced a new video series that will be posted to YouTube with the first segment due on Sept. 22. The first segment will be curriculum sources and the home-school connection, with explanations for families on how to access the district's curriculum online so that adults will be equipped to help their students at home. Upcoming segments will focus on writing, winter break activities and creating healthy lifestyles, among others. Search DecaturPublicSchools61 on YouTube to find the videos.

During public participation, parent Mary Jo Fromme, accompanied by her daughter, Heaven, pleaded for the necessary medical aides to allow her daughter to attend school in person.

Heaven is entering her fourth year of not attending school, Fromme said, due to the lack of trained aides, and is missing out on spending time with her peers and with her teachers. Fromme has asked to be allowed to volunteer as her daughter's aide since she already knows the signs of an impending seizure, and when her daughter's breathing apparatus needs to be suctioned, but she was told she can't do that.

"I understand short staffing," Fromme said. "But my child deserves education just like the next child."

While the board does not typically reply to public comments, board President Andrew Taylor asked that Fromme leave her contact information with the board secretary, Melissa Bradford.

