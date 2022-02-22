Decatur school board names new assistant superintendent

DECATUR – The Decatur school board on Tuesday named Jay Marino to the position of assistant superintendent, provided he and the board can come to an agreement on contract terms.

Board member Kevin Collins-Brown asked what would happen if Marino and the board could not reach an agreement.

“Jay is currently employed by the district,” said the district's legal counsel, Brian Braun. “He would continue in his present position at his present wage, but everybody expects we will (come to an agreement) easily.”

Marino told the board, “I'm honored and humbled by the confidence you have shown in me.”

In other business, the board ratified the issue of a notice to Macon-Piatt Special Education District teaching assistant Alexis Jackson that she will be suspended for two days without pay. The Macon-Piatt board had already approved the notice and the Decatur school board had only to agree or disagree with it.

In the notice, Jackson is accused of arriving late and leaving early on several occasions and of not complying with staff directives.

At the beginning of the meeting, Interim Superintendent Bobbi Williams gave an emotional speech in which she thanked the district for pulling together during the challenges of the past months, between the pandemic, the shortages of bus drivers, teachers and other staff, and gave her support to new Superintendent Rochelle Clark, ceremoniously handing over her seat at board meetings to Clark before business began.

“I can honestly say that every decision you've made has been what is best for all kids,” Williams said to the board.

