DECATUR — Nine administrators have new positions in Decatur Public Schools.

During a board meeting that grew contentious at times, the Decatur school board approved the following moves:

Sergio Reyna, interim principal at Eisenhower High School, to principal of Baum School;

Heather England, assistant principal of Stephen Decatur Middle School, to principal of Franklin Grove School;

Jared Lamb, from interim principal to principal at Stephen Decatur Middle School;

Karissa Tucker, music teacher, to assistant principal at Dennis School's Mosaic campus;

Austin Jesse, teacher with the Macon-Piatt Regional Office of Education, to assistant principal at Eisenhower High School;

Brandon Jelks, music teacher, to assistant principal at Hope Academy;

Jason Pals, teacher, to assistant principal at Johns Hill Magnet School;

Matthew Grossman, teacher, to assistant principal at Stephen Decatur Middle School;

Maria Wiggins, social-emotional learning and equity coordinator, to assistant principal half-time at Muffley School and half-time at Baum School.

Board member Kevin Collins-Brown said during discussion that he wanted to hear from the affected administrators if they really wanted to move to different buildings.

"I'm getting messages and texts that some of these people don't want to move," Collins-Brown said. "I'd like to hear from the candidates. Most of them are here, aren't they?"

Board President Bill Clevenger said that the board only approves or does not approve when Superintendent Rochelle Clark brings such decisions to them, but that they should trust her expertise to determine where people should be assigned.

"Who staffs buildings and where we move people is not the responsibility of the seven of us," Clevenger said. "None of us has the expertise. We don't know what they do on a day-to-day basis. I would respectfully argue that the responsibility for staffing lies with (the board's) one employee, Dr. Clark."

Discussion went on long enough that the board took a five-minute recess so Clark could meet privately with Collins-Brown and with board member Al Scheider to explain her reasons which, she said, were personnel action and inappropriate for discussion in public. When they returned, she took Clevenger and board member Alana Banks out to explain to them as well. Board members Will Wetzel and Mark Reynolds and Vice President Jason Dion were absent from the meeting. The votes were unanimous in all of the moves.

Later in the meeting, the board considered whether to send principals and assistant principals to two conferences later this year. Sending 10 administrators to each would cost roughly $83,000 — $44,000 for one conference and $39,000 for the other.

While the expense would be funded by grants, Collins-Brown and Scheider both said they were not comfortable spending so much money on conferences. Scheider said he believed the same professional development could be found closer to home for little or no cost.

When the four board members voted on the two conferences, Clevenger and Banks voted in favor, Scheider voted against and Collins-Brown abstained, saying he did so because he wanted more information first.

Neither conference was approved, though when a motion does not pass, it can be brought back for consideration at a future meeting.

