DECATUR — The Decatur school board is ready to buy furniture and technology for the FFA Agricultural Education Center, which will open to students in fall 2023.

The board on Tuesday approved spending $113,010 for furniture from Lincoln Office for Instructional Furniture, the low bidder, and $33,268 for technology. A vendor was not named for the technology purchase, which includes MacBooks, a public address system for the center's arena, and HDMI splitters.

The $12 million building was funded by the Howard G. Buffett Foundation, but the district will pay for technology and furnishings.

The arena will be shared with county schools' FFA chapters for events.

In other business, the board approved the purchase of MacBooks for students in the Prep Academy, a cooperative program with Richland Community College in which students earn high school diplomas and associate degrees at the same time. The cost for MacBooks will be $54,530 from the Apple Store for Education Institution proposal.

The MacBooks, said Ashley Grayned, executive director of innovative programs and strategic planning, are necessary for their college-level classes due to the increased rigor and need for extensive typing that is awkward on the iPads they've been using.

“This was feedback from the instructors,” she said.

Board member Kevin Collins-Brown said if MacBooks are better for the Prep Academy students, then maybe all the high school students should have them, but Maurice Payne, director of information technology, said the cost to do that would be prohibitive.

Just the cost of providing the students with iPads is about $1 million per year.

“Each high school has 90 MacBooks that teachers can request to use,” Payne said.

The board also approved summer program agreements for 2023 and 2024 with 35 local vendors such as Old Kings Orchard Community Center. Superintendent Rochelle Clark told the board that the district can't accommodate all the students who want to register for the district's own summer school program, and the district will pay for registration fees for community summer camps and programs as an alternative for those students.

Registration for summer programs will be 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, at MacArthur High School.

