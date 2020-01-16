Decatur school board OKs new administrative position making $108,150; position was not in budget

DECATUR — The Decatur Board of Education on Thursday created a new administrative role for research and data collection, a position that had not been in this year’s budget.

The title is director of research, data and accountability. The school board approved its description at a special meeting that began at 7 a.m. and immediately went into closed session for student and employee hearings. The vote took place around 8:15 a.m. with no discussion, after the board returned to open session.

“This person would be responsible for processing assessment data in a way that is better than what we are currently doing,” Superintendent Paul Fregeau said.

In a memo, district administration said the position was needed to “successfully oversee and/or perform the core responsibilities aligned to interpreting, analyzing and providing administrative support aligned to the data, research and data accountability areas.”