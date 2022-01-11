Decatur school board replaces 2 principals

DECATUR – The Decatur school board plans to issue a “notice to remedy” on Tuesday to Geneka Gully, former principal of South Shores School.

The board will meet at 6:30 p.m. today in the board room at the Keil Administration Building, 101 W. Cerro Gordo St.

Gully was replaced at South Shores by Kristi Mullinix in September and has been reassigned to the position of “roving principal.”

According to the notice to remedy, the board and district administration received reports regarding Gully's “performance and effectiveness” and their investigation revealed “serious deficiencies” in her actions. When questioned about the incidents, the notice says, Gully “has failed to provide explanation for certain issues fully described in Exhibit A so as to in any way diminish the concerns of school officials as to deficiencies in the judgment and behavior of Geneka Gully in these incidents.”

The specific incidents and the remedies the board requires for Gully to continue to be employed are part of two exhibits the board has classified as confidential and part of closed session minutes, which will not be published. The Herald & Review has filed a Freedom of Information Act request for those two exhibits.

Gully is the second new principal in Decatur Public Schools to be removed this academic year. Stephanie Morgan-Harris, who was hired as principal of Muffley School and began work in August, was removed from that position, and the board was set to approve Paul Ranstead to take the position permanently at the same meeting. Ranstead has been assistant principal at Eisenhower High School. The district has not yet responded to a request for information on Morgan-Harris' placement.

