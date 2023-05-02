DECATUR — New board members were seated and new officers elected by the Decatur Public Schools Board of Education.
Bill Clevenger, Mark Reynolds and Will Wetzel took the oath of office and were seated on the board Tuesday.
Before relinquishing his seat, past President Andrew Taylor thanked the board and district for their work during his time on the board.
"I see great things ahead for this community," Taylor said, admitting with a chuckle that several years ago, when he was approached to run for the board, he had reacted with disbelief. His perspective changed after he had children, he said.
Superintendent Rochelle Clark and board secretary Melissa Bradford hugged him as he left his seat.
Clevenger was nominated for the office of president by board member Jason Dion, and Al Scheider was nominated by Kevin Collins-Brown.
Clevenger was elected with four votes (Dion, Reynolds, Alana Banks and himself) while Scheider received three votes (Collins-Brown, Wetzel and himself).
"I really appreciate the board's confidence and look forward to working with all the board members to move the district forward," Clevenger said. "It's our responsibility to work on good governance and work with the superintendent to create an environment where parents and students can flourish."
Clevenger was appointed to the board in August to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Dan Oakes and successfully ran to retain that seat in April.
Dion was elected vice president, nominated by Clevenger, with Clevenger, Reynolds, and Banks voting for him and Dion voting for himself. Collins-Brown also nominated Scheider for vice president and Scheider, Collins-Brown and Wetzel voted for him.
Bradford will continue to serve as board secretary, with a unanimous vote of the board members, and Mike Curry, the district's chief operational officer, will serve as board treasurer.
