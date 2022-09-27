Decatur school board seats new student ambassadors

DECATUR — The Decatur school board welcomed four new student ambassadors at its meeting on Tuesday.

The new ambassadors are Symone Abraham and Jami Keck, both juniors at MacArthur High School; Sydney Walker and A'Zharien Perry, both sophomores at Eisenhower High School. Student ambassadors sit in on school board meetings, bring students' concerns to the board members, and are allowed to ask questions and raise concerns during meetings to give the board members the students' perspective on issues.

The board also elected Jason Dion to the office of vice president. When former President Dan Oakes resigned in August, then-Vice President Andrew Taylor assumed the office of president, leaving the vice president's office vacant. Dion was the only nominee and was elected by acclamation.

In other business, the board approved the 2022-23 budget for the district; approved a job description for a floating security officer to fill in when a building's security guard is absent; and approved the annual salary reports for district employees.

Assistant Superintendent for Teaching and Learning Jeff Dase unveiled the first video in a planned series to strengthen the bonds between school and home. The first video is devoted to curriculum, which he said he hopes will allow parents to help students at home by providing the family with topics and standards, chapter by chapter, of the material being covered at school.

"This is an important part of parental involvement," Dase said. "Families can access what unit their children are working on, what lessons are, and we can make this a true partnership."

It can also be a handy guide for families who are homeschooling, he said, and he urged those families to contact the district for help in making sure their students are keeping up, to ensure that when they return to in-person classes, they won't have fallen behind.

Board member Regan Lewis said she'd had some trouble navigating the links in the video to access the curriculum guide, and Dase said he would prepare written instructions and offer parents an in-person help session as well. The videos are available on YouTube at DecaturPublicSchools61.

Baum School Principal Mary Brady spoke about the Federal Bureau of Instruction, an idea that Dase had after a student saw him wearing a polo shirt with the FFA logo on it and mistook it for an FBI logo. Dase offered the fourth grade students choices for what the FBI acronym could mean for them, and they chose Federal Bureau of Instruction. Dase gave them all stickers to put on their shirts with their logo, and Brady said she'd had T-shirts made up with it, too. She presented shirts to the board members and to Dase.

Board member Kevin Collins-Brown immediately pulled his shirt on over the shirt he was already wearing. "I've been deputized," he said with a chuckle.