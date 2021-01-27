Decatur school board seeks solid plan for return to in-person instruction, activities

DECATUR — Decatur Public Schools will not return to in-person learning until March 22.
Michelle Ryan, a teacher in the district, is happy the district is being cautious.
“As an educator, I’m glad I will have both doses of the vaccine before I return with kids,” Ryan said.
Teachers are among the people eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the current phase of the rollout. Availability of the vaccine nationwide has meant the vaccination process has been pretty slow going.
At Tuesday's school board meeting, board President Beth Nolan read a statement of consensus from the board members stating they did not want schools to open before the end of spring break, which is March 15 to 19, and that they expect Superintendent Paul Fregeau and his team to present detailed plans for opening safely at the next board meeting Feb. 9.
After the meeting, Fregeau released a statement that schools would remain in remote learning until after spring break and that further details are forthcoming.
Decatur schools were originally supposed to return to in-person instruction Jan. 19, after being in remote learning since mid-March 2020. Students were to be divided into groups A and B, with one group attending on Tuesdays and the other on Thursdays, in compliance with a request from Gov. J.B. Pritzker that schools refrain from in-person instruction until after Jan. 15.
However, Decatur schools' transportation service, Alltown Bus Service, informed the district on Jan. 12 that there were not enough bus drivers to provide transportation, so remote learning was to continue at least until Feb. 8, until Tuesday's announcement delayed the return to school again.
Scarlett Wells is a former teacher and her children are doing well in remote learning.
“I’m obviously glad because of my health issues, though I fully understand frustration from others,” she said. “My kids are very blessed that I’m a former teacher. We prefer this style of teaching during the pandemic.”
The board's statement also included that they would like to see sports, clubs, music and other extracurricular activities reinstated as soon as possible, before students return in person.
“DPS is currently reviewing a plan to allow students to participate in sports and extracurricular activities as soon as possible, even while our students remain in virtual learning only,” district spokeswoman Denise Swarthout said. “We will review those plans and hope to have information to share very soon.”
The board's list of things they want Fregeau to provide at its next meeting include a return to learn recommendation that brings students back to the classroom after spring break with the following criteria:
- Significant input from district stakeholders – parents, staff, teachers.
- As many days of in-person instruction as possible while still maintaining all mandated safety precautions.
- A robust virtual learning plan equal to the learning that will be happening in the classroom for those families who choose to remain virtual.
- A plan that fully abides by orders from the governor’s office, including social distancing, percentage of capacity per room, face masks, etc.
- A plan that considers more pathways for vaccination and the possibility of antibody testing to help ease teacher and staff concerns around in-person learning.
- A plan that addresses how to safely bring students and staff back together for extracurricular activities as soon as possible. This does not have to wait until after spring break. If administration can put together a plan that brings students back for sports, music, arts, clubs, etc., we can implement that as soon as possible.
- A plan that considers a percentage of students in each building who must opt to return to in-person learning in order for the entire building to return.
The board also told Fregeau they want a second presentation at the Feb. 23 meeting addressing academic deficiencies students might have as a result of prolonged remote learning that will include collaboration with community partners and nontraditional learning opportunities for evenings, weekends and summer break.
When Pritzker closed schools in March, Illinois districts received a waiver relieving them of the responsibility of administering the annual state tests normally required by the federal government. So far, Decatur schools have not requested such a waiver for this year. Those tests are typically given in March.
Another consideration is that when schools do reopen, if COVID-19 restrictions require smaller classes, schools might need extra personnel.
“For staffing when we return to in-person instruction, we do have a list of substitutes who say they are available, so we do not anticipate needing to hire additional permanent staff at this time,” Swarthout said.
Waiting is fine with parent Julie Hovis.
“DPS is doing an excellent job with remote learning,” she said. “No complaints here.”
