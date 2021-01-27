Decatur school board seeks solid plan for return to in-person instruction, activities

Decatur schools were originally supposed to return to in-person instruction Jan. 19, after being in remote learning since mid-March 2020. Students were to be divided into groups A and B, with one group attending on Tuesdays and the other on Thursdays, in compliance with a request from Gov. J.B. Pritzker that schools refrain from in-person instruction until after Jan. 15.

However, Decatur schools' transportation service, Alltown Bus Service, informed the district on Jan. 12 that there were not enough bus drivers to provide transportation, so remote learning was to continue at least until Feb. 8, until Tuesday's announcement delayed the return to school again.

Scarlett Wells is a former teacher and her children are doing well in remote learning.

“I’m obviously glad because of my health issues, though I fully understand frustration from others,” she said. “My kids are very blessed that I’m a former teacher. We prefer this style of teaching during the pandemic.”

