Decatur school board selects Bill Clevenger to replace Dan Oakes

DECATUR — Bill Clevenger has been named to the vacant seat on the Decatur Public Schools board of education.

He replaces former board President Dan Oakes, who retired in August to move out of state.

Clevenger retired as executive director of the Decatur Park District in 2021, handing the reins over to Clay Gerhard, and said he has always been interested in education.

"I come from a family of teachers," he said. "I taught at James Madison University. My kids are all products of District 61. Upon retirement from the park district, I now have time to devote to other causes I'm interested in and this is one of those causes. Nothing is more important than education and educating our future generations."

The vote to seat Clevenger was 4-2, with Kevin Collins-Brown and Al Scheider voting against it.

Collins-Brown said he was not voting against Clevenger, but against the process.

"The process of only interviewing candidates who waited until the second deadline for applications, Aug. 31, is not forthright," said Collins-Brown, who added that he ran for his seat on the board on the platform of greater transparency. "I don't think this is very transparent. Out of respect, the board should have interviewed some of the other applicants."

Clevenger served as Decatur Park District Executive Director for 34 years. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in parks and recreation administration, plus an education specialist degree in community education/public administration. In January 2021, the Illinois Park and Recreation Association named Clevenger its Professional of the Year for his commitment and excellent service, saying “his desire to serve and his visionary leadership have profoundly impacted his community.”