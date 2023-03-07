DECATUR – Decatur Public Schools will begin Aug. 14 for the 2023-24 school year, and Aug. 12 in the 2024-25 school year.

The Board of Education approved school calendars for both years at its meeting Tuesday.

Both school years will include a full week's break for Thanksgiving and for spring break, with waivers to allow student attendance for Indigenous Peoples Day, Veterans Day and Casimir Pulaski Day, moving those days off to the Thanksgiving and spring break weeks.

Barring snow days, the school year will finish prior to Memorial Day in both years. If snow or other emergencies require the use of emergency days during the year, those days have to be made up at the end of the year and could extend the school year.

The board also approved expanding the Teacher Ready program to 25 participants. Teacher Ready allows long-term substitutes who wish to obtain certification and licensure to be teachers to do so with reimbursement of tuition by the district.

The program, through Huron University, is online to allow candidates to continue working as they complete course work.

At a previous meeting, the board approved expanding the program from the original five candidates to 10 because there were that many applicants.

The number of applicants has risen to 18, and if all of those applicants successfully complete the program, it will reduce the district's number of open positions by more than 33 percent. If all 25 slots are filled and all candidates complete the program, it will reduce openings by 48 percent.

The district currently has 52 open teaching positions.

“We've had a lot of people very interested in it,” said Jason Fox, director of human resources. “We have several partially through or almost finished with the program. We hope to have some that can start as teachers with us in the fall, so it's really going well.”

Other districts have not launched the program as a district initiative as Decatur has, said Ashley Grayned, executive director of innovative programs and strategic planning, but the program has been used for years by individuals and has a track record of success.

The board approved $2,000 a month in additional pay for Assistant Superintendent Jeff Dase, who was recently named to the new position of assistant superintendent of diversity, equity and inclusion.

The reason for the additional pay is that he will continue to assist with duties connected to his former position of assistant superintendent of teaching and learning while the district searches for someone to take that position, Superintendent Rochelle Clark said, and the board added a provision to the approval that the additional pay is temporary. That provision had not been in the motion as presented.

Board members Al Scheider and Kevin Collins-Brown voted against it. Collins-Brown said the Dase's new position is “a lateral move” rather than a promotion and he voted against it due to “fiscal responsibility.”

Larry Gray, P-12 director of teaching and learning, gave a presentation on summer school, planned for the month of June at Hope Academy and both Eisenhower and MacArthur high schools. Students are invited based on FastBridge test scores, with summer school for students who need extra help in language arts and math, and SMASH Camp is returning for students who excel.

Gray said about half the students have been contacted so far. High school students can participate in credit recovery and dual credit classes.

Valdimir Talley Jr., safety and security administrator, proposed the district begin an Explorer program focused on public safety careers through the Boy Scouts of America. A grant is available from the Boy Scouts that would pay for uniforms and start-up costs, and the program could serve up to 40 students between the ages of 14 and 20.

The board will consider approval at a future meeting.

