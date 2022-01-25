Decatur school board tables Robertson Charter School contract

DECATUR — The Decatur school board on Tuesday tabled a vote to approve the renewal of Robertson Charter School's contract through June 30, 2027.

Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases, Tuesday's meeting was held both over Zoom and in person, with only Al Scheider and Kevin Collins-Brown in the board room, along with Assistant Superintendent Jeff Dase, who stood in for Interim Superintendent Bobbi Williams.

When the item about Robertson came up on the agenda, board member Jason Dion said he had questions about the contract and was not comfortable approving it until those questions were addressed. He apologized that he had not thoroughly studied the contract prior to the meeting and had not realized he had questions before.

"What was the process?" he said. "This contract comparing it to the previous contract, what are the differences?"

Rather than spend time in the board meeting asking and answering the questions, said board Vice President Andrew Taylor, the members could table the vote and Dion could put his questions in an email to board secretary Melissa Bradford to be answered.

"I'd prefer tabling it," Dion said. "I don't have enough information to ask all the right questions."

In a similar vein, said board member Kevin Collins-Brown, the contract the board had just voted to extend by a year in June 2021 is not due to expire until June 2022, so the board could wait until the questions are addressed.

The vote to table was unanimous.

Robertson first opened as a charter school in 2001 and has been renewed every five years since then, until the one-year renewal in June 2021. Like other charter schools in Illinois, Robertson has its own governing board and administration and receives state funding per-pupil as provided for in the Illinois Charter Schools Law of 1996. The charter school presents an annual report to the Decatur school board on its finances and academic progress.

The board also approved naming Hilda Nicholls assistant principal at Dennis School.

