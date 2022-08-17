 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur school board taking applications for board vacancy

DECATUR — The Decatur Public Schools Board of Education is accepting applications to fill the seat that will be vacated with the retirement of board President Dan Oakes.

Oakes announced Aug. 9 that his last day on the board will be Aug. 23.

Interested candidates should submit their résumé and letter of intent to Board Secretary Melissa Bradford by email to MBradford@dps61.org no later than noon on Friday, Aug. 19. To qualify for school board membership, you must be a United States citizen, a resident of Illinois and a resident of the Decatur Public Schools District for at least one year preceding appointment, at least 18 years of age, a registered voter, not a school trustee, and not a child sex offender as defined in Section 11-9.3 of the Criminal Code.

The board will review the applications and may invite prospective candidates for a personal interview during a regularly scheduled closed executive session board meeting. The appointee will serve the remainder of Oakes' term until the next board election in April 2023.

