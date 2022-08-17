Decatur school board taking applications for board vacancy

DECATUR — The Decatur Public Schools Board of Education is accepting applications to fill the seat that will be vacated with the retirement of board President Dan Oakes.

Interested candidates should submit their résumé and letter of intent to Board Secretary Melissa Bradford by email to MBradford@dps61.org no later than noon on Friday, Aug. 19. To qualify for school board membership, you must be a United States citizen, a resident of Illinois and a resident of the Decatur Public Schools District for at least one year preceding appointment, at least 18 years of age, a registered voter, not a school trustee, and not a child sex offender as defined in Section 11-9.3 of the Criminal Code.