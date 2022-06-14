Decatur school board to consider dropping uniforms at the high schools

DECATUR — High school uniforms were instituted in 2011 as part of then-Superintendent Gloria Davis' high school reform plan that also included extensive renovations to both high schools.

But after 10 years of uniforms, and dress code violations that have consumed considerable time and effort on the part of high school staff, the board decided to try a no-uniform month in May of this year to see how it went, followed by a survey of parents, students and staff to get feedback.

"Due to the feedback we received, the Discipline Action Committee made the recommendation to implement a more specific dress code and ensure that the dress code was gender neutral," said Lawrence Trimble, director of Student Services.

About half of respondents said the no-uniform trial resulted in fewer discipline issues, with 18.4% responding "maybe" it decreased discipline, and 72.2% said they want to drop the uniform requirement.

If the uniform policy is dropped, Trimble said, the recommendation for a dress code from the Discipline Action Committee to replace it is to require the entire area from armpit to armpit and a 3-4 inches of inseam to be covered, with tops required to have straps, in addition to the district-wide dress code that reads as follows:

"Students’ dress and grooming must not disrupt the educational process, interfere with the maintenance of a positive teaching/learning climate, or compromise reasonable standards of health, safety, and decency. Principals shall have the authority to determine proper attire for the school. An administrator may require that a student change into appropriate clothing. Continued failure to comply with the student dress code may result in disciplinary action."

Vulgar pictures and words on shirts, depictions of alcohol, tobacco or illegal drugs, hate speech, sunglasses worn indoors, head coverings such as caps or skull caps or bandannas, will not be allowed, Trimble said, and anything that proves problematic that isn't specified will have to be determined on a case-by-case basis.

The board is expected to vote on the issue at its June 28 meeting.

In other business, the board approved a new four-year contract with the Decatur Education Association. The contract had already been ratified by the teachers.

Changes in the contract include:

a change from evaluating tenured employees every two years to three years, based on a recent state law;

reducing required meetings from 26 hours per year to 24 hours;

teachers cannot transfer voluntarily from one building to another more often than once a school year, with exceptions for just cause allowed;

teachers' work day was extended to 15 minutes after school from 10 minutes.

A new school code went into effect at the beginning of the year, said Sam Mills, co-chair of the bargaining committee for the Decatur Education Association, and the changes were incorporated into the contract. Those changes include:

If a staff member is battered by a student, the teacher shall file a complaint within two days of the incident, the administrator will report the incident to law enforcement immediately following the incident, and to the Illinois State Police Uniform Crime Reporting Program no later than three days after the incident.

The building administrator, classroom teacher, an Association representative, and Student Services will meet within three days to form a plan for the student to return to the learning environment, and if no agreement can be reached, the issue will be taken to the superintendent and the president of the Decatur Education Association within six days of the occurrence.

If no agreement is reached then, the superintendent and president will present the issue to the school board within nine days of the occurrence.

"During bargaining, both the DEA and the District (its administrators and board members) make suggestions as to contract additions or deletions. We spend a considerable amount of time talking through issues and reaching compromises," said Deanne Hillman, co-chair of the bargaining committee for the district. "Not everything is contained in the Collective Bargaining Agreement. Sometimes we problem-solve by mutual understanding. Sometimes those mutual understandings are not working for one party or the other and they end up as contract provisions."

The board also approved a separation agreement with Stephanie Morgan-Harris, formerly principal of Muffley School. Her resignation is effective June 30 and the district will pay her $25,000. She was named to a position as principal of Kankakee Junior High School in March, according to that district's board meeting minutes.

