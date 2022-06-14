Decatur school board to consider dropping uniforms at the high schools

But after 10 years of uniforms, and dress code violations that have consumed considerable time and effort on the part of high school staff, the board decided to try a no-uniform month in May of this year to see how it went, followed by a survey of parents, students and staff to get feedback.
"Due to the feedback we received, the Discipline Action Committee made the recommendation to implement a more specific dress code and ensure that the dress code was gender neutral," said Lawrence Trimble, director of Student Services.
About half of respondents said the no-uniform trial resulted in fewer discipline issues, with 18.4% responding "maybe" it decreased discipline, and 72.2% said they want to drop the uniform requirement.
If the uniform policy is dropped, Trimble said, the recommendation for a dress code from the Discipline Action Committee to replace it is to require the entire area from armpit to armpit and a 3-4 inches of inseam to be covered, with tops required to have straps, in addition to the district-wide dress code that reads as follows:
"Students’ dress and grooming must not disrupt the educational process, interfere with the maintenance of a positive teaching/learning climate, or compromise reasonable standards of health, safety, and decency. Principals shall have the authority to determine proper attire for the school. An administrator may require that a student change into appropriate clothing. Continued failure to comply with the student dress code may result in disciplinary action."
Vulgar pictures and words on shirts, depictions of alcohol, tobacco or illegal drugs, hate speech, sunglasses worn indoors, head coverings such as caps or skull caps or bandannas, will not be allowed, Trimble said, and anything that proves problematic that isn't specified will have to be determined on a case-by-case basis.
The board is expected to vote on the issue at its June 28 meeting.
a change from evaluating tenured employees every two years to three years, based on a recent state law;
reducing required meetings from 26 hours per year to 24 hours;
teachers cannot transfer voluntarily from one building to another more often than once a school year, with exceptions for just cause allowed;
teachers' work day was extended to 15 minutes after school from 10 minutes.
A new school code went into effect at the beginning of the year, said Sam Mills, co-chair of the bargaining committee for the Decatur Education Association, and the changes were incorporated into the contract. Those changes include:
If a staff member is battered by a student, the teacher shall file a complaint within two days of the incident, the administrator will report the incident to law enforcement immediately following the incident, and to the Illinois State Police Uniform Crime Reporting Program no later than three days after the incident.
The building administrator, classroom teacher, an Association representative, and Student Services will meet within three days to form a plan for the student to return to the learning environment, and if no agreement can be reached, the issue will be taken to the superintendent and the president of the Decatur Education Association within six days of the occurrence.
If no agreement is reached then, the superintendent and president will present the issue to the school board within nine days of the occurrence.
"During bargaining, both the DEA and the District (its administrators and board members) make suggestions as to contract additions or deletions. We spend a considerable amount of time talking through issues and reaching compromises," said Deanne Hillman, co-chair of the bargaining committee for the district. "Not everything is contained in the Collective Bargaining Agreement. Sometimes we problem-solve by mutual understanding. Sometimes those mutual understandings are not working for one party or the other and they end up as contract provisions."
The board also approved a separation agreement with Stephanie Morgan-Harris, formerly principal of Muffley School. Her resignation is effective June 30 and the district will pay her $25,000. She was named to a position as principal of Kankakee Junior High School in March, according to that district's board meeting minutes.
1 of 10
When Eisenhower and MacArthur students got great experience through internships.
John Reidy
The Decatur School District internship program debuted in 2015, with the idea for students to do real work and explore career areas. This year, 40 businesses offered to host interns. Students who apply for an internship choose where they'd like to work, and of the 40, 25 were chosen by the 46 students in the program.
When Holy Family students shaved their heads in solidarity.
Herald & Review File Photo
When fifth grader Adam Carter was diagnosed with Ewing's Sarcoma and began chemotherapy, he decided to shave his head when his hair began falling out. He wasn't alone: One by one, a number of his friends followed suit.
When the ducks at Brush College School got some special attention.
Herald & Review File Photo
In 2007, two mother ducks were raising their flock of 24, and Principal Joe Smith took care of them. Smith arrived at school as early as 5 a.m. to put out food, clean up droppings and refill the two wading pools he bought for the ducks.
When a Durfee Magnet School teacher thought outside of the box for seating.
Herald & Review File Photo
Durfee Magnet School teacher Morgan Rufty received a grant to buy exercise balls for every child in her classroom to use instead of chairs. The balls delighted the kids, and research suggests that sitting on them could improve retention and concentration.
When Christmas came early for every child at French Academy.
Herald & Review File Photo
In December 2014, Principal Julie Fane organized her Facebook friends, Heartland Community Church and others to buy Christmas presents for all 294 students at the school. The kids didn't even know they'd provided wish lists through an innocent writing assignment: If you had $20, what would you spend it on?
When student volunteers pitched in to clean up neighborhoods.
Herald & Review File Photo
MacArthur, Eisenhower and St. Teresa high schools fanned out into neighborhoods to pick up trash as part of a 2016 cooperative event between Beautify Decatur and the city of Decatur. "I just feel like it's a way to get students involved who don't usually do stuff like this and get them out in the community, and it's a chance to clean up Decatur," said MacArthur High School junior Devin Fields.
When MacArthur students comforted children at Dove's domestic violence shelter.
Unsplash Photo
Students in the Jobs for America's Graduates program at MacArthur High School wanted to provide some comfort to those children at the Dove Inc. domestic violence shelter. They made soft fleece blankets and yarn octopus toys, and bought toy cars and packs of playing cards.
When St. Teresa physics students learned from Decatur police.
Jim Bowling
Students in Kimber Wilderman's physics class learned about accident reconstruction from Decatur police officers and Macon County prosecutors. They took measurements of vehicles and examined the damage, with guidance from the officers, to learn how those measurements help police determine speed and other factors after an accident.
When French Academy students helped their classmate play violin.
Jim Bowling
Takila Carr wanted to play the violin, but she couldn't grip with the thumb on her right hand, and her fingers wouldn't curl around the bow to brace it and control it. So her fourth-grade classmates at French Academy in Decatur decided to make a class project out of finding a way to help Takila play the violin.
When Dennis School students dreamed up ways to help a reptile friend.
Jim Bowling
Dennis School second-grade teacher Jim Dawson challenged students to design wheelchairs for Lt. Dan the turtle, who had to have two legs amputated. The children researched reptiles and their needs, studied human wheelchairs then each group made a prototype for Dan to try out.
