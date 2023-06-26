DECATUR — The Decatur Public Schools Board of Education may take action Tuesday to acquire 16 modular units to be used as temporary housing for all the displaced Dennis Lab School students.

The board agenda item reflects a possible deviation from a plan discussed during a special meeting last week that that would have have placed the school's seventh and eighth graders at Stephen Decatur Middle School for at least the coming school year. The remaining K-6 students would attend classes in the Garfield Learning Academy building and six modular units.

After hearing pleas from staff and parents during the special meeting, Superintendent Rochelle Clark told the Herald & Review on Thursday that a change in the plan was possible.

“We are doing all we can to find enough modular units to place on the Garfield site to fit all Dennis students there to start school this fall,” Clark said. “No matter what, we will have an update to provide to the board and our community on Tuesday night.”

The board meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the board room at the Keil Administration Building, 101 W. Cerro Gordo St.

The district announced early in June that both Dennis Lab School buildings — the Mosaic campus, 1499 W. Main St., and the Kaleidoscope campus, 520 W. Wood St. — will be closed for the 2023-2024 school year due to structural concerns.

The Mosaic campus — the original footprint for Dennis — needs its original staircase fully repaired or replaced, consultants found. At the Kaleidoscope campus, engineers have recommended partial demolition and replacement of the original 1913 three-story building.

To make room for the Dennis students, the preliminary relocation plan calls for Garfield Learning Academy, which now occupies the Meadow Terrace Place building and serves as an alternative education center for grades K-12, to move to Stephen Decatur where the school will have a self-contained area with its own entrance, separate from Stephen Decatur students.

The Stephen Decatur building can accommodate 1,200 students, while Stephen Decatur Middle School has an enrollment of 475.

Photos: Special school board meeting on Dennis Lab School plans