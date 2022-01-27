 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur school board to interview a new candidate for superintendent on Monday

DECATUR — The Decatur school board has called a special closed meeting for Monday to interview a new candidate for superintendent.

The board previously announced that there were two finalists for the position, Malika Savoy-Brooks and Michael Gaal, who took questions from community members during an online forum on Jan. 5. Savoy-Brooks is currently chief of academic supports officer for the School District of Philadelphia.

Malika Savoy-Brooks is the first of two candidates identified as a finalist for the position of superintendent of Decatur Public Schools.

Gaal is a retired U.S. Air Force pilot who left the service to immediately launch himself into an education career. He has been deputy chancellor of Washington, D.C. Public Schools and chief operations officer and elementary Network Leader in the Education Achievement Authority of Michigan, based in Detroit.

School board President Dan Oakes said he could not address the question of the status of those two finalists when reached by phone on Thursday, but did say that the person the board will interview on Monday is a new candidate. More information should be available after that interview.

Dan Oakes

Oakes

The board hired the search firm of Hazard, Young, Attea to conduct the search for candidates to replace Paul Fregeau, who left Decatur in June for a position in the Fox C-6 district near St. Louis. Board members said the search could take several months but their hope was to complete the process quickly. They named retired assistant superintendent Bobbi Williams as interim to serve during the search. 

Savoy-Brooks

Savoy-Brooks

Gaal

Gaal

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

