DECATUR — Decatur Public Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting on Monday, July 24, to present an update on Dennis School.

The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the board room at the Keil Administration Building, 101 W. Cerro Gordo St.

No closed executive session is planned for the special meeting.

The district received notice from the Illinois Department of Labor on July 13 that an Occupational Safety and Heath Administration complaint had been filed regarding the safety of both Dennis buildings, which were closed in May due to structural concerns.

District staff had been allowed in some areas of the buildings to move the contents, but after the complaint, both buildings were closed to all and the contents have remained inside.

The district has also been waiting for the Illinois State Board of Education to render a decision on opening Dennis School late for the upcoming school year to allow time for modular classroom units to be delivered and installed at Garfield Learning Academy, 300 Meadow Terrace Place, where Dennis students will attend for at least the 2023-24 school year.

