DECATUR — Decatur Public Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting on Monday, July 24, to present an update on Dennis School.
The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the board room at the Keil Administration Building, 101 W. Cerro Gordo St.
No closed executive session is planned for the special meeting.
Decatur Public Schools received a letter from the Illinois Department of Labor noting an OSHA complaint had been filed regarding access to the two Dennis Lab School buildings that had been closed because of structural issues.
District staff had been allowed in some areas of the buildings to move the contents, but after the complaint, both buildings were closed to all and the contents have remained inside.
The district has also been waiting for the Illinois State Board of Education to render a decision on opening Dennis School late for the upcoming school year to allow time for modular classroom units to be delivered and installed at Garfield Learning Academy, 300 Meadow Terrace Place, where Dennis students will attend for at least the 2023-24 school year.
Photos: Special school board meeting on Dennis Lab School plans
The Decatur Public Schools Board of Education opens a special meeting at MacArthur High School to address the plan for housing Dennis Lab School students in Decatur on Wednesday.
Community members listen to public comments during a special school board meeting at MacArthur High School to address the plan for housing Dennis Lab School students in Decatur on Wednesday.
Superintendent Rochelle Clark addresses those who attended a special meeting Wednesday at MacArthur High School to address the plan for housing Dennis Lab School.
“Garfield, we do the work with whatever we’re given, but we shouldn’t always have to,” says Krista Hudson, a teacher at Garfield Learning Academy, during a special school board meeting at MacArthur High School to address the plan for housing Dennis Lab School students in Decatur on Wednesday.
“Dennis is not a building. We are a family,” says Sara Nave, a Dennis Lab School teacher, during a special school board meeting at MacArthur High School to address the plan for housing Dennis students in Decatur on Wednesday.
“I encourage the board to put staff and families’ minds at ease. We need answers… no one likes to be left in the dark,” says Katelyn West, a Dennis Lab School teacher, during a special school board meeting at MacArthur High School to address the plan for housing Dennis students in Decatur on Wednesday.
The Decatur Public Schools Board of Education listens to superintendent Rochelle Clark propose a short-term plan for housing Dennis Lab School students during a special meeting at MacArthur High School in Decatur on Wednesday.
Josh Lipa, the Dennis Lab School athletic director, makes public comments during a special school board meeting at MacArthur High School to address the plan for housing Dennis students in Decatur on Wednesday.
Ashley Tyler, a Dennis Lab School educator and parent, tells the school board that staff had been concerned with the buildings’ structures for some time during a special meeting at MacArthur High School on Wednesday. “We instill in our students to be one hundred percent accountable, and as an educator and as a parent that is what I'm asking of you,” said Tyler.
