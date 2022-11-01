Decatur school board to release illegal closed session minutes, recordings

DECATUR — The Decatur Board of Education will release the closed session recordings on Friday from meetings in which members improperly discussed the plan to build a new Dennis School in Lincoln Park.

The action is in response to a Sept. 30 order from Attorney General Kwame Raoul after review of the minutes and recordings of closed meetings from Oct. 12, 2021 through June 28. That review determined the school board had violated the Open Meetings Act by holding discussions and making decisions about the proposal, including how to fund it using COVID-19 relief funds, which would bypass the need for a referendum.

The school district's legal counsel, Brian Braun, told the board at its Tuesday meeting that his office had reviewed 30 hours of closed session tapes included in the Attorney General's order and had edited the recordings to remove discussion that was not relevant to the Dennis School proposal.

“The instruction there was to make sure that we were fully compliant with the order,” Braun said. “If anything was questionable, we included it, and if anything was clearly not (relevant), we excluded it. What remains is roughly 2 ½ to 3 hours of closed sessions tapes.”

Those recordings will be posted on the Decatur Public Schools website, dps61.org, on Friday, said board President Andrew Taylor, though he did not provide a time of day. District spokeswoman Denise Swarthout said she would provide a time as soon as she knows it.

Ultimately, the park board decided against selling Lincoln Park to the school district, and the board decided, in public session, to pursue building a new school on the site of the former Oak Grove School, which was closed and demolished last year. The new building will replace American Dreamer STEM Academy, now located on Taylor Avenue.

That alternative project is moving forward, said Kent Metzger, director of buildings and grounds, during a presentation he made at Tuesday's meeting on building projects. A committee made up of district staff, community, board members and American Dreamer staff has met to discuss particulars and present suggestions for design to BLDD Architects, who will design the building. A presentation on the result of those meetings is expected at the Nov. 15 school board meeting.