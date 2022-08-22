 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur school board to vote on building new school at Oak Grove site

DECATUR – The Decatur Public Schools board of education will vote at its Tuesday meeting on whether to use federal COVID relief funds to build a new school at the site of the former Oak Grove School, 2160 W. Center St.

The use of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds had been considered for building a new Dennis School to unite the two campuses under one roof, and Decatur had received a waiver from the General Assembly to use the funds for that. However, that plan was scrapped when the Decatur Park District declined to sell the proposed site, in Lincoln Park on the west end.

When that plan fell through, the board discussed building a new school for American Dreamer STEM Academy on the Oak Grove site instead. The former Oak Grove School was demolished after the school was closed and students were moved to Franklin School, since rechristened Franklin Grove.

If ESSER funds are used to build a new school, the building would have to be complete by September 2024, or costs incurred after that date would have to come from district funds.

The school board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, in the first-floor board room at the Keil Administration Building, 101 W. Cerro Gordo St.

This also will be President Dan Oakes' final school board meeting, as he announced his retirement from the board on Aug. 9. The board is considering applicants to finish his unexpired term until the April 2023 election.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

