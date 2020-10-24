Decatur school board to vote on giving $30,000 pay adjustment to administrator

DECATUR — The Decatur school board on Tuesday is voting on whether to approve a $30,000 compensation adjustment for Assistant Superintendent for Teaching and Learning Jeff Dase.

The agenda item is one of several pay changes set for vote during the meeting, with the next highest being an adjustment of $4,250.

The agenda says Dase "should be compensated $30,000.00 for his efforts and accomplishments in" fiscal year 2020.

Attempts to contact Dase on Saturday were not successful. District spokeswoman Denise Swarthout also did not respond to an email and phone call on Saturday.

Dase, who arrived in the district in April 2019, "directs and supervises all functions related to student learning and curriculum, budgets for curriculum, instruction, assessment and staff development; administers all functions relative to the federal and state grants and titles; develops, organizes and manages the day-to-day operations of the educational program," according to the district website.

In January, leaders of the teachers' union asked the school board not to extend a contract for Dase and gave him "a failing grade for his performance to date."

