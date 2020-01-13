Decatur school board to vote on new boundaries, BOLD facilities plan measures

DECATUR — School board members on Tuesday are expected to vote on Decatur school boundary changes that have been in the works for almost a year.

A map on the district's website shows the proposed boundaries the board will be considering when it meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Keil Building. The proposal, created with the help of 20 community members and district officials, was presented to the board at its December meeting.

One of the goals behind reworking the boundaries is to address inequities that exist in the current boundary system, which could prevent some students from attending schools in their neighborhoods. District documents say the measure to reconsider the boundaries was required under its BOLD facilities plan to consolidate 22 schools into 17.

At the December meeting, Assistant Superintendent of Support Services Fred Bouchard said the school boundaries haven't been evaluated in over 20 years.

According the district's website, there have been nearly 20 meetings at various Decatur School District campuses since August. While officials have shared details about Tuesday's meeting on its social media accounts, no letters were sent to parents/guardians, Chief Communications Officer Denise Swarthout said.