Decatur school board to vote on new boundaries, BOLD facilities plan measures
DECATUR — School board members on Tuesday are expected to vote on Decatur school boundary changes that have been in the works for almost a year. 

map on the district's website shows the proposed boundaries the board will be considering when it meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Keil Building. The proposal, created with the help of 20 community members and district officials, was presented to the board at its December meeting. 

One of the goals behind reworking the boundaries is to address inequities that exist in the current boundary system, which could prevent some students from attending schools in their neighborhoods. District documents say the measure to reconsider the boundaries was required under its BOLD facilities plan to consolidate 22 schools into 17. 

At the December meeting, Assistant Superintendent of Support Services Fred Bouchard said the school boundaries haven't been evaluated in over 20 years.

DPS Potential New Boundaries

View the full map on the Decatur Public Schools website.

According the district's website, there have been nearly 20 meetings at various Decatur School District campuses since August. While officials have shared details about Tuesday's meeting on its social media accounts, no letters were sent to parents/guardians, Chief Communications Officer Denise Swarthout said. 

The website also includes the following disclaimer about the boundary map:

"If your student(s) currently attends a school outside of District #61, you are not impacted by these inside district boundary changes." 

Those with questions can send an email to welisten@dps61.org

Download PDF Decatur Public Schools Jan. 14 Boundary Presentation

In other business Tuesday, the board also will consider allowing Because Life Deserves Design and O'Shea Builders Inc. to seek bids for the addition of two classrooms at South Shores School as part of the BOLD facilities plan. 

Download PDF Decatur Public Schools Jan. 14 agenda

The board also will consider roof repairs to Baum and Oak Grove schools. Top Quality Roofing of Mount Zion submitted a bid for $87,300 to make the Baum repairs. The money for the repairs would come from the district's Health, Life and Safety fund.

WTI (Tremco)  submitted a bid of  $15,481 to repair leaks in the roof at Oak Grove. The money to repair to the roof, which was replaced in 1994, would come from the district's Operations and Management fund.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Decatur Board of Education meeting

WHERE: First floor board room in the Keil Building, 101 W. Cerro Gordo St.

WHEN: 6:30 p.m.

ONLINE: See the boundaries map at dps61.org

