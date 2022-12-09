Decatur school board to vote on Woodrow Wilson school buy back

DECATUR — The Decatur Public Schools Board of Education will vote on an intergovernmental agreement Tuesday that would result in the district owning the former Woodrow Wilson school property.

According to a school district news release issued late Friday afternoon, the intergovernmental agreement with the city of Decatur dictates that the city will be responsible for the demolition of the former Woodrow Wilson building and that DPS will purchase the soon to be vacant land for 50% of the cost of demolition.

Deputy city manager Jon Kindseth confirmed that the city purchased the property at 1140 W. Sunset Ave. for $813 from the Macon County trustee in October. Since it was sold for under $25,000, it did not require city council approval.

"We both acknowledge that it's just a nuisance, and it needs to be cleaned up for the neighborhood's sake," Kindseth said. "And we both agreed we need to acquire it, demolish it, get rid of this 20-plus year eyesore and what comes next is still unknown."

The property was owned for the previous 16 years by a New York-based limited liability cooperation. But, it came under the possession of the county, acting as trustee for the taxing bodies within, earlier this year due to the owners failing to pay property taxes for the past four years.

The county auctions hundreds of these tax delinquent properties annually. Kindseth said that when they saw the Woodrow Wilson site on the list, they said "we can't afford to let ... some out of state investor buy this thing again, which is typically who buys a lot of those those auctioned properties."

As a result, the city intervened and worked out an agreement to purchase the property from the county for the minimum price before it went up for auction.

The city council is likely to approve the intergovernmental agreement at its December 19 meeting or in January, Kindseth said. The school board meets in regular session Tuesday.

The district currently has no plans for the vacant site, the release said.

The former Woodrow Wilson school was originally built in the 1930s but closed in 1979.

The site was under consideration recently as a possible location for a new Dennis School.

Then school board President Dan Oakes said the site was removed from consideration amid concerns the building's site was not large enough to accommodate a modern K-8 school.

To obtain enough additional nearby land to allow for parking and play space for such a school would be a long, drawn-out process that could take years due to liens and title issues and the possibility that some of the owners of surrounding homes would not want to sell.

