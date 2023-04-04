DECATUR — Based on preliminary results, the three seats open on the Decatur Public Schools board will be filled by Bill Clevenger, Will Wetzel and Mark Reynolds.

With more than 1,500 mail-in ballots still to be received by County Clerk Josh Tanner, final numbers could be different by the time votes are canvassed in two weeks, Clevenger had 23.47% of the votes cast on Election Day, while Wetzel had 19.31% and Reynolds, 18.4%.

Clevenger could not be reached on Tuesday, but Wetzel said he's “tentatively excited.”

“This is wonderful but we'll see (in two weeks),” he said.

Reynolds was also cautiously optimistic.

“I've been praying really hard about the process,” he said. “I did what I feel is the best I could as far as the campaign and being invited to speak. I did the best I could and have to let the pieces fall where they may.”

He said Clevenger was a big help in offering advice along the way and he's pleased that Clevenger, so far at least, seems to be the top vote-getter in the race.

The other candidates are not ready to give up, however. The outstanding mail-in ballots could still turn the tide, said Jacob Jenkins.

“It won't be hard to wait,” Jenkins said. “It's part of the process, so I'm willing to wait. Most of all, it still comes down to having someone in there that will fight for the children.”

Hannah Wolfe also could not be reached by phone.

Misty Fronk, who received only 6.24% of the vote, said she isn't discouraged.

“I feel pretty proud of myself,” she said. “I went out there with no money backing me and did the best I could and I feel pretty comfortable.”

