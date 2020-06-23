Decatur school custodians get pay increase under new contract

Board Member Beth Creighton, who also sits on the negotiating team, in a statement said she's happy with the custodian contract outcome.

“This was a unique time to negotiate a contract, since we couldn’t meet in person. But throughout the negotiation process, everyone involved was willing to do what it took to come to an agreement,” Creighton said. “I’m very pleased with this outcome, which I think will serve both our custodial staff and our district well for the next four years.”

Steven Kline, director of buildings and grounds, thanked the custodial staff for their hard work.