Decatur school custodians get pay increase under new contract

DECATUR — Custodians get pay increases of 2.75% the first two years and 2.5% the third and fourth years as part of a contract approved by the school board Tuesday.
Talks with the Service Employees International Union Local 73 started on Feb. 3 and the agreement was reached June 8, with union members voting in favor five days later.
The current agreement ends Tuesday. Custodians continued to work during the eight negotiation meetings.
Human Resources Director Deanne Hillman said the sessions were successful despite unforeseen circumstances due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“This was such a smooth negotiation, it was so collaborative,” Hillman said.
Local 73 represents about 29,000 Illinois and Indiana workers in schools, municipalities and other categories. Sixty-two are in the Decatur school district.
The new agreement expires June 30, 2024. Hillman said they agreed on the same standard health insurance plans that teachers, maintenance, security staff, Teamsters and all non-union groups, including principals and administrators, get. Members also will be included in the interviewing panel for head custodial hires.
The approval comes as the district and the union representing teaching assistants have spent the past year negotiating a new contract. This week, the teachers union filed two unfair labor practices notices against the district over staffing changes.
Board Member Beth Creighton, who also sits on the negotiating team, in a statement said she's happy with the custodian contract outcome.
“This was a unique time to negotiate a contract, since we couldn’t meet in person. But throughout the negotiation process, everyone involved was willing to do what it took to come to an agreement,” Creighton said. “I’m very pleased with this outcome, which I think will serve both our custodial staff and our district well for the next four years.”
Steven Kline, director of buildings and grounds, thanked the custodial staff for their hard work.
“We appreciate the dedication of our custodial staff, especially during these past few months that have certainly not been business as usual,” Kline said. “Our custodians will continue to play a major role this summer as we get our school buildings ready for the fall.”
The board on Tuesday also approved hiring a new assistant principal for Hope Academy. Kamra Meador, a current employee of Decatur Public Schools, will fill the role starting July 27. Board members approved a base salary of $78,526.
Meador since 2014 has worked as curriculum and instruction coordinator. She also was an elementary/middle school teacher in the Argenta Oreana school district
Board members approved a $70,335 contract for a new dean of students at Eisenhower High School. Heidi Beck starts as dean on July 27. She's worked in school districts throughout Central Illinois, Springfield Public School District 186 being the most recent.
