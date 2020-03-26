Decatur School District adding Grab and Go meal sites, shifting meal hours

DECATUR — The Grab and Go food pickup service provided by the Decatur School District while classes are out of session will be undergoing some changes, including the addition of new service locations, beginning Tuesday, March 31, school officials announced Thursday.
In addition to new sites, there will be a reduction in the number of days the food is provided, while continuing to provide five days’ worth of food for students who need it.
There will be no change to the meal service provided on Friday, March 27, and Monday, March 30.
According to a district news release, beginning Tuesday:
- Meals will be distributed only on Tuesday and Fridays. Three days’ worth of meals will be provided on Tuesdays, and two days’ worth of meals on Fridays. Families will continue to receive meals for five days each week, and this will still include a breakfast and a lunch for each day’s meals.
- Meals will continue to be provided from 8-10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays at Eisenhower High School, MacArthur High School, Stephen Decatur Middle School and Hope Academy.
- In addition to those current sites, Grab and Go meal distribution will be added at four additional sites: French STEM Academy, Muffley Elementary, Parsons Elementary, and South Shores Elementary from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.
The changes are intended to expand accessibility of the meals, while also limiting potential exposure to COVID-19 for Aramark and school district employees who will continue to distribute the meals, the news release said.
