Decatur School District adding Grab and Go meal sites, shifting meal hours

DECATUR — The Grab and Go food pickup service provided by the Decatur School District while classes are out of session will be undergoing some changes, including the addition of new service locations, beginning Tuesday, March 31, school officials announced Thursday.

In addition to new sites, there will be a reduction in the number of days the food is provided, while continuing to provide five days’ worth of food for students who need it.

There will be no change to the meal service provided on Friday, March 27, and Monday, March 30.

According to a district news release, beginning Tuesday: