Decatur School District chooses principals for Montessori campus, Baum Elementary

DECATUR — Principals for the district’s Montessori campus and Baum Elementary were chosen Monday during a brief open session meeting.
Decatur school board members approved hiring Mary Anderson for what will be the Montessori Academy for Peace, which will combine Garfield and Enterprise students and staff.
Anderson is currently the principal at Garfield. Her salary as the Montessori Academy for Peace principal will be $106,370.
Mary Brady will be the elementary principal at Baum. She is the current principal at Durfee Magnet School, which will close after this school year as part of the district’s BOLD facilities plan to reduce the number of facilities from 22 to 17. Several facilities will see renovations and reconstruction under the plan.
Brady will make $90,558 as the Baum principal.
The district hosted open interviews for the positions and allowed the public to submit questions ahead of time. The board initially had four candidates for the Montessori position but two withdrew their applications prior to the interviews, according to Denise Swarthout, spokesperson for the district. There were five candidates for Baum Elementary.
“Our list of candidates for each position included both internal and external candidates,” Swarthout said.
