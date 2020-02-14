Decatur school district eliminates reading recovery, instructional specialist positions

DECATUR — Reading recovery and instructional specialists in Decatur Public Schools will be eliminated in the 2020-21 school year.

District spokeswoman Denise Swarthout said the Professional Development Institute, the department those positions are organized under, will be reorganized for the coming school year.

“As part of that restructure, the instructional specialist and reading recovery positions will be eliminated,” Swarthout said. “Staff members currently in those positions will continue in their current roles for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year. Per (Decatur Education Association) contract language, they will also participate in the displaced process to select from open positions across the district, starting in March.”

