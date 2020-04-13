Decatur School District ending daily robocalls to students, staff

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DECATUR — Decatur Public Schools announced that after Monday’s call it is suspending its daily phone check-in with students and staff, instead using the system only when there is vital information to be shared.

“We are going to pull back our daily check-in calls. I will certainly be in touch whenever we have important information and updates to share with the DPS community, but this may no longer be daily moving forward,” Superintendent Paul Fregeau said in Monday’s message.

In a news release announcing the decision, it was noted that the regular contact was vital in the first few weeks when information was “continuously changing.”

“But now that we’re entering week four, we don’t necessarily have essential information to share each day, and certainly don’t want our families to get fatigued with messages and miss when we do have essential info they need to know,” the release stated.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered all schools in the state closed starting March 16, prompting the district to make the move to remote learning and provide food for students who need it. The regular calls to district students and staff also started about that time.