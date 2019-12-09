Decatur school district leaders unveil dual-campus plan for Dennis, potential new school boundaries

“The schools have way too many students and not enough teachers,” she said. “There are too many teacher openings at the school and the kids are not learning anything right now. We need change.”

Chief Communications Officer Denise Swarthout said there were 76 openings districtwide as of Nov. 21. Sixteen of those, or over 20%, are at Hope Academy.

“The openings cover more than just teachers, and we are doing everything we can to get all of these positions filled,” Swarthout said. “There is a teacher shortage across the state. We want these positions filled too.”

Swarthout said the district did not have an explanation as to why so many of the openings are at Hope Academy.

The problem is not isolated to Decatur schools, as the Herald & Review has previously reported. A statewide survey of school districts, released in March by the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents, found that 89% of respondents in Central Illinois had trouble filling teaching positions with qualified candidates. The survey also found that 85% of responding superintendents said they had either a major or minor problem with teacher shortages.

But Jackson said Decatur Public Schools leaders need to focus on the students at Hope and getting them the education they deserve.