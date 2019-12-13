You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Decatur school district releases map showing proposed new boundaries for neighborhood schools
0 comments
breaking

Decatur school district releases map showing proposed new boundaries for neighborhood schools

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A new interactive map allows parents of Decatur students to see where their property falls within proposed new boundary lines for public schools. 

The map went live Friday and is the fruit of nearly a year's worth of labor by a committee of 20 district officials and community members. 

Fred Bouchard, assistant superintendent of support services, said during a board meeting Tuesday that the boundaries had not been evaluated in over 20 years. According to district documents, the old boundaries lack neighborhood emphasis for certain schools, meaning students don't always get to go to the school in their neighborhood.

A boundary proposal was presented to the school board on Tuesday. New boundaries that determine where students attend school require board approval. 

CLICK HERE TO GO TO THE MAP

Download PDF Boundary Fact Sheet

The measure comes as the school district is carrying out its five-year strategic plan, which includes the BOLD facilities plan to renovate and consolidate 22 facilities to 17. 

Download PDF Boundary Committee Presentation

Slideshow: Where Decatur school buildings got their names

Slideshow: Where Decatur school buildings got their names

1 of 4

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News