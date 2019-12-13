Decatur school district releases map showing proposed new boundaries for neighborhood schools

DECATUR — A new interactive map allows parents of Decatur students to see where their property falls within proposed new boundary lines for public schools.

The map went live Friday and is the fruit of nearly a year's worth of labor by a committee of 20 district officials and community members.

Fred Bouchard, assistant superintendent of support services, said during a board meeting Tuesday that the boundaries had not been evaluated in over 20 years. According to district documents, the old boundaries lack neighborhood emphasis for certain schools, meaning students don't always get to go to the school in their neighborhood.

A boundary proposal was presented to the school board on Tuesday. New boundaries that determine where students attend school require board approval.

