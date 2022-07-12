Decatur school district responds to Lincoln Park plan criticism

DECATUR — Decatur Public Schools leaders on Wednesday released details of the proposal to build a new Dennis School in Lincoln Park, a concept that has drawn criticism and questions even in its early stages.

The school district acknowledged on June 27 that officials were in discussions with the Decatur Park District about the possibility of replacing Dennis School's two campuses in the west end with one new building.

Since then, the tentative plans have brought considerable opposition from residents of the neighborhood surrounding Lincoln Park, who say the location is a poor choice. Their reasons range from the wildlife that would be displaced to the potential for flooding to the narrow streets and infrastructure issues that would arise from placing a school there and, not least among their concerns, the secrecy surrounding the proposal.

“This project started off on the wrong foot,” said neighborhood resident Jerome Pelz, one of the many speakers at the school board's meeting Tuesday night. “You have not been open and forthcoming with people in the community and people have responded with half truths and misinformation. You need to address this and start the healing. Be open. Be honest with the project history, facts and your own feelings. Help us understand. We've mostly had no responses and non-answers.”

School district officials sought to emphasize, both verbally and in a written "frequently asked questions" document published Wednesday, that the project is still in development.

"We want to reiterate — no decision or agreement has been made," Superintendent Rochelle Clark said. "But we want to offer some information to our community as we continue conversations about the possibility of a new school."

She noted that the two school buildings — formerly known as French Academy, 520 W. Wood St., and Dennis Lab School, 1499 W. Main St. — are the district's oldest. They were built in 1914 and 1910, respectively, the district said.

With students spread over two buildings, collaboration among staff is difficult, the district said. Siblings are often separated, which means parents have to drop off their kids at two locations, or siblings ride different buses.

There is little green space at either location and neither building is accessible to those with mobility issues due to stairs and no elevators. There is inadequate space to expand either building, the district said; other sites were considered and some were rejected.

“DPS is excited about the potential of a new school, and the unique, innovative learning experiences our students will have,” Clark said.

Questions of transparency

Rumors of a new school building to be built in Lincoln Park have been circulating since spring.

When the Herald & Review submitted a Freedom of Information Act request for documents related to a possible plan in April, the Decatur Public Schools and the Decatur Park District declined to provide information. They cited an exception to the law that allows real estate purchase negotiations to remain confidential until a deal has been reached. The exemption also applies to possible or imminent eminent domain proceedings, according to their responses.

This week, the newspaper submitted another Freedom of Information Act request for all documents that include the words “Lincoln Park.” The district provided documents on Wednesday in response to that request.

Last month, the residents of the neighborhood adjacent to Lincoln Park formed Lincoln Park Advocates, a group opposed to the idea of building a school in the park.

“The (school) district has broken the law, in my view, in terms of the Illinois Open Meetings Act,” said Robert Weil, a member of Lincoln Park Advocates. “(The law) requires that anything a government agency does has to be decided in an open meeting, and they have initiated this project and approved the expenditure of about $37,000 without doing that in an open meeting.”

One of the expenditures was a contract with BLDD Architects for a report on building needs at Dennis School, on an hourly basis not to exceed $24,500 total. That 19-page report, dated June 2022 and presented to the district's finance committee but not presented in a school board meeting, included the needs for programming, with specific space requirements including gyms, special education and food service and the information was gathered during meetings with staff, held in late May.

The agreement with BLDD specifically called for plans for a new building for Dennis “to be located on the Lincoln Park site.” And while the report does not include architectural drawings, it does include a “site plan” that shows where the building, parking and play areas would be located.

The district also paid Martin Engineering $12,300 to survey and map the the site.

Neither of these contracts was on a school board agenda for discussion or approval during open sessions.

The school board received a waiver from the General Assembly in April to use federal COVID relief funds to build a new school. Those funds were originally meant for building upgrades, learning materials, teacher training and other measures that would alleviate learning loss from months of remote schooling during the pandemic shutdowns.

The district has $76 million in funds that must be obligated by Sept. 30 or returned to the federal coffers. Using those funds means that a referendum would not be required.

The new school construction proposal comes as the district has recently completed goals under its BOLD Facilities Plan, designed under former Superintendent Paul Fregeau. The plan called for a reshuffling of buildings, consolidations and closing Durfee Magnet School, Stevenson School and Oak Grove School.

Major changes at Dennis were part of that plan. The school, which had long been overcrowded and unable to accommodate all the students living within its boundaries, split into two campuses, one at the original school and one at the former French Academy. The “lab school” concept expanded to include seventh and eighth grade students. French Academy students moved to the former Enterprise building, renamed American Dreamer STEM Academy.

The BOLD Plan did not call for a new building for Dennis.

Fierce opposition, questions

Wendy Stevens has only lived in Decatur three months, and the family chose their home near Lincoln Park for its proximity to nature. The number of abandoned and ramshackle buildings in the city is a concern, she said in a letter sent to the park and school boards, and to close two more school buildings, which could potentially add to the blight, is not a good idea.

“Building new when you have so many existing buildings to maintain and show responsibility for, is irresponsible,” Stevens wrote. “Giving up land in an area that poses a safety risk to children who could drown in the river, or flooding, or inaccessibility to the school when severe weather hits, is idiotic. Allowing all of this to happen time, and time again and tolerating it without any accountability from other departments is inexcusable. Meeting separately without any conversations publicly to show cohesion in truly strengthening the leadership and direction of this community, is ridiculous.”

Bret Robertson of History of the Heartland spoke to the board on Tuesday and proposed an alternative site for a new building: the former Woodrow Wilson Junior High, 1140 W. Sunset Ave.

“When Woodrow Wilson Junior High was built in 1932 it was a magnificent brick structure,” he said. “Today this structure has been abandoned for nearly 20 years. Windows are broken out, and the interior is a mess. Frankly it’s become an eyesore, unused and waiting for eventual demolition.

"But hear me out on this: The brick structure of the building is rock solid. With the resources available to you, $76 million dollars, this structure could be stripped down to its bones and re-used."

He noted that the interior of the former school is 62,500 square feet, nearly identical to the 62,700 square feet of program space in the new school design. The location, close to Millikin University and the current campuses, would benefit current families and ongoing collaboration with the university.

"Your architects could be tasked to develop a plan to reshape the interior of the old Woodrow Wilson for modern purposes," he said. "You would save the costs of building a new building and rehabilitate what we already have."

Additional space for transportation access and recreation is also available at that site, Robertson added. Woodrow Wilson is bordered on the north by a row of old houses, one of which is boarded up and another that's already been demolished and is owned by the city. The district could buy those properties, he said, for about 1% of the project budget.

“Perhaps best of all, revitalizing the Woodrow Wilson site would be a win-win-win for the city, the neighborhood, and the school district,” Robertson said.

That site was considered, according to the district, but is privately owned. During an interview on Wednesday's Byers & Co. radio show, board President Dan Oakes and board member Regan Lewis said the district had not been able to reach the owner. That site has been rejected as an option for other reasons, such as inadequate space for a modern K-8 building.

Other sites considered, such as Fairview Park, Oak Grove, and land adjacent to Millikin University's baseball field, were rejected for various reasons. Oak Grove is outside of Dennis' boundaries and Millikin is holding the property on its campus for its own future expansion.

Other concerns, such as the impact on wildlife in Lincoln Park, the potential for flooding due to the proximity of the river, and increased traffic and need for infrastructure changes in the surrounding neighborhood, are being studied, the district's statement says.

Other opposition came from several staff members at American Dreamer STEM Academy, 2115 S. Taylor Rd. They told the board that they have no objection to new construction for Dennis, but their building — formerly known as Enterprise School — is in serious need of upgrades that were recently put off.

The plans had been drawn up, the project opened for bids on April 6 and the plan was to use COVID relief funds to pay for the work. In May, school board voted instead to reject all bids.

The reasons given for rejecting the bids was “funding, logistical and scheduling considerations” and no plan to revisit the renovations has yet been announced.

The upgrades, according to board documents, were “a larger gymnasium and associated spaces. Additionally, the construction of the gymnasium addition requires modification to infrastructure systems in the original building. The gymnasium addition also precipitates the need for reconfiguration of the parking lots and drives. Needed renovations such as new windows, asbestos abatement, ceiling replacement, lighting upgrades, finish replacements have been planned for years.”

To have those rejected in May due to “funding,” then to hear a few weeks later that the district is looking into a new building for Dennis but has no plans to reconsider their project, was devastating, staff members told the board.

“How is this equitable?” said Tara Pitt, a special education teacher at American Dreamer. “You promise necessary renovations for one school and not another. Please also give American Dreamer some answers.”

Wayne Dunning, who has been a substitute teacher in Decatur schools for over 20 years and is currently teaching language arts at American Dreamer, said “the chair I sit in is older than I am.”

He is also a coach, and the gym at American Dreamer is too small for proper practices or for competitions, which means that some students can't play because they don't have transportation to another location for practices and games.

“Before you make a decision, think about diversity, equity and inclusion and a sense of belonging,” he said.

At the board meeting, Oakes said the bids came in considerably higher than anticipated and though the project has been put on hold, it's still in the district's plans to complete it.