Decatur school district, teaching assistants fail to reach agreement

"Another negotiating session will be scheduled soon, and we will communicate any movement toward an agreement as soon as we can."

This was the eighth meeting since August involving a federal mediator. The main sticking points in the talks, which started in April, have been over health insurance and compensation. The district says it is offering reasonable plans, while the teaching assistants say they cannot afford the proposed increases in the cost of insurance coverage.

Teaching assistants and supporters gathered outside of the Keil Building ahead of the mediation. Jon Nadler, a field service director for the Illinois Federation of Teachers, said the union has been trying to work with the school board.

"We've proposed some movement on our end," Nadler said. "We've moved, I think three or four times on the whole package proposal." Details regarding the newest proposals have not been released to the public.

The union represents 275 hearing interpreter, licensed practical nurses, hearing-vision technicians and teaching assistants who have been working without a contract since the school year started in August.

Tammy Stanke, a representative from the Champaign Federation of Teachers, participated in the rally Wednesday afternoon, offering words of encouragement.