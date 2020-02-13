Decatur school district, teaching assistants union to bargain later this month

DECATUR — A contract could be on the horizon for teaching assistants who have been in negotiations with the school district since April.

District officials and leaders of the Decatur Federation of Teaching Assistants on Feb. 26 will make another attempt to reach an agreement over a contract. Their last meeting was in December.

Two main sticking points in the negotiations that since August have included a federal mediator, have been over health insurance and fair wages. Teaching assistants went on strike for three days in October with support from the Illinois Federation of Teachers.

DFTA leaders have said the district's health insurance proposals are not affordable while the district has said their plans are reasonable.