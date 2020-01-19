Decatur school district vows action on Hope Academy teacher shortage

Additional security brought in

The situation is contrast to how the 955 N. Illinois St. school functioned when it opened in 2005. The school was built in what had been Phoenix Park as part of Wabash Crossing, a three-phase housing development along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive funded in part by a $34.9 million federal Hope VI grant.

The original student population came from the closing of Southeast and Washington schools. The rest were selected from across the district through a lottery.

Additional students came when Brush College school closed. Hope received some students when Harris School became an alternative education center.

After years of having too few students for the available space at Hope, recent moves also have had the opposite effect, teachers say.

“I'm currently in the former teacher's lounge with 24 students,” Mackey said. “I taught math from chart paper for seven weeks, and I had 52 book tubs on the floor until Veterans Day because I had no book cases, and my students still to this day have no place for coats and backpacks. We have improvised and use two library carts to place them on and take them to the library.”