Decatur school district vows action on Hope Academy teacher shortage

DECATUR — School district officials say they’re taking steps to address a teacher shortage and other issues at Hope Academy, where the student population has grown from 560 kindergarten-to-eighth graders 15 years ago to 737 today.
“We need to have a plan before the school year ends because we don’t want to go into another year with all of these vacancies,” said Assistant Superintendent for Teaching and Learning Jeff Dase. “...These kids have so much in them, they just need that person in front of them.”
Like many school systems across the U.S., Decatur is experiencing a sharp teacher deficit, and Hope represented 20% of all vacancies in the fall. He said the staff is at about 50% of what it should be.
The situation has prompted a meeting this week between district officials and the union, the Herald & Review has been told.
Teachers and district officials said the shortage has caused overcrowding, limited resources and increased tensions.
Teacher Michelle Brown said educators feel caught in the middle.
“We care for some of the neediest kids in Decatur,” she said. “We are physically, mentally and verbally abused by students and parents. I have been assaulted twice this year. I have been verbally assaulted numerous times by parents and their children.”
Brown said students who should be receiving special education services are not getting them because the staff isn't available. Instructional coaches don't have time to assist teachers because there are so many substitutes who need their help, she said. The building has one counselor and many students come from family and neighborhood stress and trauma.
“We keep giving and giving,” Brown said. “We give to students, families, co-workers, guest teachers and complete all other teacher responsibilities. We then go home to our families and continue to give.”
Teacher SuEllen Mackey said it’s unclear if officials understand what’s happening. As one of the original teachers who has worked at Hope Academy since opening in 2005, Mackey remembers when teachers had to apply for one of the building’s sought-after positions. That has changed, she said.
“We started the school year without the necessities — furniture, white boards, working phone lines, appropriate/certified staff, and adequate space that is conducive for learning,” Mackey said. “Staff turnover was again tremendous, yet nobody was asking the question, 'Why?'”
Additional security brought in
The situation is contrast to how the 955 N. Illinois St. school functioned when it opened in 2005. The school was built in what had been Phoenix Park as part of Wabash Crossing, a three-phase housing development along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive funded in part by a $34.9 million federal Hope VI grant.
The original student population came from the closing of Southeast and Washington schools. The rest were selected from across the district through a lottery.
Additional students came when Brush College school closed. Hope received some students when Harris School became an alternative education center.
After years of having too few students for the available space at Hope, recent moves also have had the opposite effect, teachers say.
“I'm currently in the former teacher's lounge with 24 students,” Mackey said. “I taught math from chart paper for seven weeks, and I had 52 book tubs on the floor until Veterans Day because I had no book cases, and my students still to this day have no place for coats and backpacks. We have improvised and use two library carts to place them on and take them to the library.”
Fourth grade teacher Kristina Donley taught third grade at Harris until the building closed in 2019. She applied to move to Hope to teach fourth grade so she could stay with her students, many of whom, she said, had five teachers in the previous year and needed consistency.
One student had a history of outbursts, she said, and things got physical.
You have free articles remaining.
“I believe the larger class sizes and heightened chaos of the atmosphere here pushed her over the edge of what she could handle, and I happened to be in the way when she snapped,” Donley said. “I was pushed over a table and punched repeatedly while my class stood by and cried, panicked and even hid. It took three adults to pull her off of me, then she attempted to pick up a drum to use as a weapon.”
The Herald & Review through the Freedom of Information Act obtained reports showing that four other teachers reported being injured in incidents with students. Some involved breaking up fights.
The district has assigned additional security staff to the building.
Dase, the assistant superintendent, believes that the discipline issues are due to the shortage of teachers and he also said there aren't as many problems in that regard as it might appear. A small number of disruptive students are responsible for repeated infractions.
“You could have 100 disciplinary infractions and it could be 20 students that are repeat offenders,” Dase said.
District data also shows Hope Academy for calendar year 2018 had 948 discipline referrals and had 869 referrals in 2019.
Some of the issues, such as using rooms for classrooms that weren't intended to be classrooms, is due to combining buildings — in this case, adding Harris students to Hope — and building staff will make adjustments this summer for next year.
Superintendent Paul Fregeau said they’re taking the issues seriously.
"We've put additional staff over there," Fregeau said, though he didn't have a specific number. "I know we've posted several positions, but we're having a hard time finding people to do the work."
Another move was made Monday, when the district reassigned 14 instructional specialists, reading recovery specialists and alternative education teachers to classrooms at Hope, Stephen Decatur Middle School and Franklin School. However, the administration announced the following day that the transfers were on indefinite hold, after consulting with the Decatur Education Association, which represents teachers.
Steps made toward solutions
Building consolidations also are part of the district’s BOLD facilities plan, which will reduce the number of schools from 22 to 17, and the school board on Tuesday approved new boundaries as part of the district's reorganization. Hope is switching from being a magnet school bringing in students from across Decatur to a traditional boundary one.
Dase said that will alleviate the over-crowding somewhat, as about 70 current Hope students will move to other district buildings in August.
He also said the Human Resources Department is filling open positions district-wide, and he believes a lot of Hope's issues would be improved if the building was fully staffed with certified teachers.
Recruitment is underway all the time, with staff who visit college career fairs and invite students to visit, either on their own or during one of the district's organized events for that purpose, he said.
"People don't know about Decatur," Dase said. "I'm here now and I love it, but I didn't know anything about it before I came here."
He said it’s important not to have the issues overshadow the successes at Hope.
“Every school has their incidents ... What about the days when nothing is happening? There is definitely a lot more good happening over there than anything.”
Remember this? 21 photos of Decatur high school activities through the years
HISTORY CORNER: A LOOK BACK
HISTORY CORNER: A LOOK BACK
HISTORY CORNER: A LOOK BACK
HISTORY CORNER: A LOOK BACK
HISTORY CORNER: A LOOK BACK
HISTORY CORNER: A LOOK BACK
HISTORY CORNER: A LOOK BACK
HISTORY CORNER: A LOOK BACK
HISTORY CORNER: A LOOK BACK
HISTORY CORNER: A LOOK BACK
HISTORY CORNER: A LOOK BACK
HISTORY CORNER: A LOOK BACK
HISTORY CORNER: A LOOK BACK
HISTORY CORNER: A LOOK BACK
HISTORY CORNER: A LOOK BACK
HISTORY CORNER: A LOOK BACK
HISTORY CORNER: A LOOK BACK
HISTORY CORNER: A LOOK BACK
HISTORY CORNER: A LOOK BACK
HISTORY CORNER: A LOOK BACK
HISTORY CORNER: A LOOK BACK
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter