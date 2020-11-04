Decatur school employees asked to work from home

DECATUR — Decatur Public Schools administrators are asking all employees, who are able, to work from home.
In a statement released Tuesday afternoon and signed by school board President Beth Nolan and Superintendent Paul Fregeau, the district asked employees to work with building principals, their direct supervisors and union representatives to determine which duties can be completed from home and to limit the number of people in district buildings while COVID-19 numbers continue to rise.
The district, which began the school year offering remote-only learning, announced Oct. 30 that classes would remain that way until at least the start of the third quarter. By agreement, teachers were required to work from district buildings on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, while working remotely on Wednesdays.
The order is in effect through Dec. 4, with another announcement planned for Nov. 30 that will cover the remainder of the month of December.
The buildings will remain open and appointments will still be available for students who need one-on-one tutoring or other support from teachers and staff. Employees are still expected to complete all their job duties wherever they are working.
Macon County is on heightened warning status because it exceeds four of the states metrics used to measure coronavirus. Among those metrics is a positivity rate of 12.4%, when the target rate is 8% or less.
The entire state is under renewed state restrictions intended to reduce the spread of coronavirus. Those restrictions include no indoor dining or bar service and limits on the size of gatherings. A region, of which Macon County is part of Region 6, is placed under the renewed restrictions after it exceeds an 8% positivity rate for three straight days. It will remain under the renewed restrictions until it maintains a positivity rate of 6.5% or less for three straight days.
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
