Decatur school employees asked to work from home

DECATUR — Decatur Public Schools administrators are asking all employees, who are able, to work from home.

In a statement released Tuesday afternoon and signed by school board President Beth Nolan and Superintendent Paul Fregeau, the district asked employees to work with building principals, their direct supervisors and union representatives to determine which duties can be completed from home and to limit the number of people in district buildings while COVID-19 numbers continue to rise.

The district, which began the school year offering remote-only learning, announced Oct. 30 that classes would remain that way until at least the start of the third quarter. By agreement, teachers were required to work from district buildings on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, while working remotely on Wednesdays.

The order is in effect through Dec. 4, with another announcement planned for Nov. 30 that will cover the remainder of the month of December.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}