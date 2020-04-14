Decatur school officials hire Hope Academy principal, new admin position

DECATUR — The school district hired two new administrative positions, including a Hope Academy principal, and is swapping the South Shores and Stephen Decatur Middle School principals.
Because of the government orders that allow for only 10 people at a gathering, members of the public were not allowed in the meeting Tuesday evening at the Keil Building, 101 W. Cerro Gordo. Several board and district staff members dialed in for the meeting by phone.
The board approved in a unanimous vote to hire Judith Campbell to fill the new role of P-12 Director of Teaching and Learning at the Professional Development Institute. Campbell has worked in education in Kansas City, Missouri since 1998 and started her career as a special education teacher.
Assistant Superintendent Jeff Dase during the meeting said she has extensive work in cultural competency.
Campbell has had several roles in administration, including managing director of teacher leadership and development with Teach for America. Her base salary with Decatur Public Schools will be $127,000.
"I am looking forward to the opportunity to embrace and meet the diversified needs of our students, staff and family," said Campbell, who dialed into the meeting. "It will take productive conversation, collaboration, relationships and trust while operating collectively with the goal of educating our students for life long success."
Board members also approved to hire a principal for Hope Academy. Tasia Spencer-Burks will be the principal of the K-8 school beginning July 13. Spencer-Burks is a former Stephen Decatur Middle School teacher and previously worked as Hope Academy’s dean of students from 2014 to 2016.
Dase said Spencer-Burks participated in a recent event for those who were interested in Decatur Public Schools.
"When I asked them to present anonymously, if given a choice which school they would love to be principal at, her only choice was Hope Academy," Dase said.
Spencer-Burks has also worked in Champaign 4 Unit School District as an assistant principal. Her salary will be $90,575. She also joined the meeting Tuesday over the phone and said she was happy to have the opportunity to come back and serve Decatur students.
"I look forward to reuniting with some of the families, students and staff as well as meeting new ones," she said. "I look forward to helping students reach the optimal levels of success."
Eldon Conn, elementary principal of South Shores, and Matt Fraas, principal of Stephen Decatur Middle School, will switch roles next school year. Denise Swarthout, spokesperson for the district, said the decision is based on an administrative recommendation and would not elaborate, saying it is a personnel matter.
A $40,000 grant from the Macon County Community Foundation was also approved during Tuesday’s board meeting. The funds would go toward replenishing the district’s iPad supply, which is a growing need especially while students are participating in e-learning under Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order.
Pritzker last month closed Illinois schools to contain the coronavirus. Students are using iPads and other technology to do homework, study and take tests.
Superintendent Paul Fregeau said there was an error in a memo in the board packet posted on the district's website that said the funding would be used to replenish iPads that were donated to local hospitals to help with the personal protective shortage in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
Fregeau said the funds would go toward replenishing the district's stock of iPads but not specifically those related to the donation to local hospitals. He apologized and said it was an error on the district's part.
"We have to make sure kids have the access to remote learning during these difficult times of stay at home orders," Fregeau said.
Parents, staff and other members of the public were allowed to submit comments that were read during the public comment portion of Tuesday’s meeting.
Two comments were read including words from Decatur Education Association President Chrissy Petitt who said she was disappointed in the consideration of a state after-school program grant that district officials applied for to put toward Innovation Learning, the organization that hosts their before- and after-school programs.
According to the district memo, the Illinois State Board of Education awarded Decatur for $128,322 through the After School Programs Grant to fund after school programming.
"What metrics have we utilized to measure student success in a program that was not utilized to the best of its ability," Petitt said. "...The program did not welcome special education, life skills and essential skills students as well as preschool students."
The last public comment read during the meeting was from a senior DPS student who presented an idea to the school board to combine Eisenhower and MacArthur high schools proms.
