Decatur school officials hire Hope Academy principal, new admin position

A $40,000 grant from the Macon County Community Foundation was also approved during Tuesday’s board meeting. The funds would go toward replenishing the district’s iPad supply, which is a growing need especially while students are participating in e-learning under Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order.

Pritzker last month closed Illinois schools to contain the coronavirus. Students are using iPads and other technology to do homework, study and take tests.

Superintendent Paul Fregeau said there was an error in a memo in the board packet posted on the district's website that said the funding would be used to replenish iPads that were donated to local hospitals to help with the personal protective shortage in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fregeau said the funds would go toward replenishing the district's stock of iPads but not specifically those related to the donation to local hospitals. He apologized and said it was an error on the district's part.

"We have to make sure kids have the access to remote learning during these difficult times of stay at home orders," Fregeau said.