Decatur school officials invite community to discuss future of Hope Academy

DECATUR — A public meeting on Hope Academy is planned at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at the 955 N. Illinois St. school.
Under a plan the school board is considering, Hope would go from being a magnet school to a neighborhood school. Assistant Superintendent of Support Services Fred Bouchard during a meeting last month said the decision would be made with public input. Families expressed concerns that Hope was over-capacity.
Canzetta Jackson, a parent of two Hope students, protested before the December meeting and asked for the board members to fix what she described as poor learning conditions.
Chief Communications Officer Denise Swarthout previously said there were 76 openings district-wide as of Nov. 21. Sixteen are at Hope Academy.
A post on the school Facebook page said the conversation Monday will focus on the future of the school and its students. Assistant Superintendent for Teaching and Learning Jeff Dase and school board member Courtney Carson will lead the meeting.
Canzetta Jackson, second from left, stood outside at Hope Academy Tuesday before a board meeting with her children and other young supporters who are not happy with conditions at Hope Academy. Jackson said the facility is understaffed, over capacity and a bad learning environment for her two children that attend Hope Academy.