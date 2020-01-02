You are the owner of this article.
Decatur school officials invite community to discuss future of Hope Academy
Decatur school officials invite community to discuss future of Hope Academy

Jackson_Canzetta 12.10.19.JPG

Canzetta Jackson, second from left, stood outside at Hope Academy Tuesday before a board meeting with her children and other young supporters who are not happy with conditions at Hope Academy. Jackson said the facility is understaffed, over capacity and a bad learning environment for her two children that attend Hope Academy.

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — A public meeting on Hope Academy is planned at 5:30 p.m.  Monday, Jan. 6, at the 955 N. Illinois St. school. 

Under a plan the school board is considering, Hope would go from being a magnet school to a neighborhood school. Assistant Superintendent of Support Services Fred Bouchard during a meeting last month said the decision would be made with public input. Families expressed concerns that Hope was over-capacity. 

Canzetta Jackson, a parent of two Hope students, protested before the December meeting and asked for the board members to fix what she described as poor learning conditions. 

Chief Communications Officer Denise Swarthout previously said there were 76 openings district-wide as of Nov. 21. Sixteen are at Hope Academy.

A post on the school Facebook page said the conversation Monday will focus on the future of the school and its students. Assistant Superintendent for Teaching and Learning Jeff Dase and school board member Courtney Carson will lead the meeting.

Jeff Dase

Jeff Dase, recently hired assistant superintendent of teaching and learning for the Decatur School District.

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

