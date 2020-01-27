Decatur school officials, parents meet to discuss Montessori school transition plan

DECATUR — Students will see some major changes in August when the Decatur school district's two Montessori programs combine, including a new facility, more teachers and potentially a new principal.

Garfield and Enterprise students next year will merge as one Montessori program housed in the former Thomas Jefferson Middle School building as part of the district’s BOLD facilities plan. The wide-ranging plan will reduce the district’s facilities from 22 to 17, which comes with major renovations and construction for some schools.

"We are committed to having a quality Montessori flagship program here in Decatur," Superintendent Paul Fregeau said. "We want to have a program where people will come to look at Decatur as the example of how you do Montessori education in, not just Illinois, but the Midwest and the entire United States."

Jeff Dase, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning, started the meeting with a presentation on test score data. Speaking after the meeting, he said the presentation's purpose was to show that the district wants the students to have a smooth transition into high school.