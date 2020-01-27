Decatur school officials, parents meet to discuss Montessori school transition plan

DECATUR — Students will see some major changes in August when the Decatur school district's two Montessori programs combine, including a new facility, more teachers and potentially a new principal.
Garfield and Enterprise students next year will merge as one Montessori program housed in the former Thomas Jefferson Middle School building as part of the district’s BOLD facilities plan. The wide-ranging plan will reduce the district’s facilities from 22 to 17, which comes with major renovations and construction for some schools.
"We are committed to having a quality Montessori flagship program here in Decatur," Superintendent Paul Fregeau said. "We want to have a program where people will come to look at Decatur as the example of how you do Montessori education in, not just Illinois, but the Midwest and the entire United States."
Jeff Dase, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning, started the meeting with a presentation on test score data. Speaking after the meeting, he said the presentation's purpose was to show that the district wants the students to have a smooth transition into high school.
"Montessori was not created off of testing kids. It is hands-on. Students become independent," Dase said. "The structure for assessments was never a part of Montessori." He said the concern lies in the students not being prepared for high school when they have to take the ACTs or SATs.
Cathy Briggs, president of the Garfield Parent Teacher association, said she had concerns for the integrity of the program if the district follows through with its plan. She said the three triangles that make up Montessori philosophy include the home, school and child.
"I do believe that they want to keep that," said Briggs, a parent of three students in Decatur Montessori programs. "I don't believe that somebody who knows what the Montessori philosophy is, is in the room making decisions."
The transition plan presented by the district Monday includes familiarizing students with one another and the new facility, among several other measures.
Also included in the plan is the recruitment of teachers. Deanne Hillman, director of human resources, said the district has six recruiting events planned throughout February and March.
"We are exploring all options. As you know, there is a teacher shortage," Hillman said. "Nothing (is) different at this time in recruiting teachers for Montessori and other teachers that we have open."
Trained teachers and staff will not have to reapply for their positions, said Denise Swarthout, chief communications officer. Students would keep their current teacher for the remainder of the three-year cycles.
Swarthout said the district will work with Schaumburg executive search firm Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates, which will complete a national search for the Montessori school's principal. Garfield Principal Mary Anderson and Enterprise Principal Ann Mathieson will have the option to apply for the role, but under the district's new plan, there will only be one principal and an assistant principal.
"They are a neutral third party that will come in. They are going to talk with you, our stakeholders," Swarthout said. "They want to do surveys, interviews, focus groups to know exactly what you're looking for." She said the company would use the information to find the candidate best suited for the position who has Montessori experience.
Hillman said the requirements for the position would include having a master's degree with training in administration, supervision and curriculum development. An Illinois certificate with supervisory or administrative endorsements is also required.
The current job description is not specific to Montessori, Hillman said.
"We announced (the leadership structure) now so that people knew we were going to do this approach," Fregeau said.
The district did not allow a time for questions after the presentation and asked that all concerns be submitted via email. Officials did ask the crowd to participate in a digital survey where they could answer prompts on their cellphones. Results appear in real time during the meeting on a projector.
When asked to list concerns, the two most common that appeared on the screen were "stability" and "consistency."
Phil Schills, parent of an Enterprise student, said he was angry about how the meeting was handled because he thought it was supposed to be an open discussion.
"My concern is that the board, superintendent and assistant superintendent are not making decisions transparently and with the best interests of this community in mind," Schills said. "They are not taking into consideration budgetary or practical issues."
The board of education meets tonight at 6:30 in the Keil administration building, 101 W. Cerro Gordo St.
