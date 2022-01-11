 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DECATUR SCHOOLS

Decatur school shifts to remote learning

  • Updated
  • 0
Decatur Public Schools Meta Image - Keil Building

DECATUR — William Harris Learning Academy is shifting to remote learning temporarily due to staff shortages and a high number of positive COVID-19 tests.

Students in the social-emotional development program will continue to attend in person. All other students will learn from home until Monday, Jan. 24.

Macon County COVID numbers skyrocket

Extracurricular activities and extended learning programs at Harris will not be offered during remote learning.

Other Decatur Public Schools in remote learning temporarily include American Dreamer STEM Academy, Franklin Grove, and Parsons, all of which will return to in-person attendance on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Dennis Lab School students will return to in-person learning on Friday, Jan. 21.

