Decatur school staff to be paid during two-week shutdown

DECATUR — Superintendent Paul Fregeau announced on Monday that Decatur Public Schools staff will be paid through March 30, during the period schools are closed under Gov. Pritzker's mandate.

Meals for students will be available for "grab and go" between 8 and 10 a.m. weekdays at MacArthur High School, Eisenhower High School, Stephen Decatur Middle School and Hope Academy. No student ID is required. Some community groups have offered to deliver food to families who lack transportation, but safe food-handling practices prohibit that, Fregeau said. However, groups have also offered rides to families who need them.

Teachers and administrators worked over the weekend to prepare learning activity packets, which will be available online, for pick-up or to be mailed home beginning Wednesday, March 18.

"A reminder throughout this school closure," Fregeau said, "the idea of this extended closure is to put an emphasis on social isolation. As a district, we would like to emphasize this as well and implore you to stay home as much as possible during the next two weeks."

